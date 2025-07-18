Liberia: All Eyes On July 17 Protest

- Joint Security issues caveat

The much-publicized July 17 protest, heralded by the Solidarity of Trust for A New Day (STAND), officially kicks off today, July 17, 2025, amid growing momentum. The Joint Security has issued cautions and caveats on public safety.

The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Justice and the Liberian National Police, officially granted the protest leaders permission last week, authorizing them to proceed with the "We the People" anti-government protest.

The centralized protest is organized by the Solidarity of Trust for a New Day (STAND) and endorsed by the former ruling Coalition for Democratic Change, as well as several other opposition political parties and Civil Society Organizations.

The motive of the much-touted protest is to draw the attention of the Boakai-Koung administration and international partners to the alleged prevailing economic hardship, including skyrocketing prices, stalled development, corruption, and abuse of power, among other issues.

On Friday, July 11, 2025, the Ministry of Justice and the Joint Security met with representatives of STAND (Solidarity of Trust for a New Day), a civic advocacy group planning to hold peaceful protests from July 15 to 17, 2025.

The meeting was held in the Conference Room of the Ministry of Justice. It was attended by representatives of Solidarity for Trust in a New Day (STAND), the Youth League of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), the Liberia Council of Churches, and members of the Joint Security.

Remarking during the STAND and Partners meeting, they expressed appreciation to the government of Liberia through the Joint Security for hosting the meeting and dialogue.

"We The People Movement", participating in Civil Society Organizations as well as the Youth League of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) have requested a permit to demonstrate on the dates mentioned above to voice concerns over alleged governance and injustice-related issues under the Boakai-Koung Administration," the group stated.

Meanwhile, the Organizers of the STAND protest have confirmed that they will fully cooperate with law enforcement and work within the perimeters of the permit that will be issued to them.

STAND's leadership also reiterated that the planned protest activities on the dates requested will be conducted peacefully and in accordance with the law, emphasizing their intention to engage constructively with the national government.

Responding to the group's concern, Police Inspector General Gregory O. W. Coleman urged the protesters to respect the rights of other citizens while cautioning them against destructive actions.

Col. Coleman, ahead of the scheduled protest, urged the protest organizers to remain peaceful and law-abiding during the march.

"We recognize the constitutional right to peaceful assembly and expression," IG Coleman said. "However, we urge STAND and its supporters to conduct themselves responsibly. Any acts of violence, provocation, or public disorder will not be tolerated," he stated.

The Ministry of Justice, through the Liberia National Police, reaffirmed the government's commitment to upholding democratic freedoms while ensuring public safety.

Meanwhile, on July 14, 2025], The Ministry of Justice officially granted a permit to the civil society Group, Solidarity and Trust for a New Day (STAND) for its planned public assembly, (July 15-17), following a thorough review of the security implications of the group's request to the Ministry of Justice, on July 3, 2025.

This decision underscores the Government of Liberia's ongoing commitment to upholding the constitutional rights of all Liberians to peaceful assembly, as stipulated in Article 17 of the 1986 Constitution.

However, the Ministry urges the organizers and participants of STAND to conduct themselves lawfully and must demonstrate the highest level of restraint and respect for the law as they protest. As the right to peaceful assembly is constitutionally guaranteed, the right to protect all citizens against lawlessness is also guaranteed under the constitution. Therefore, the gathering must take place within the boundaries of the law, as law enforcement will be available to arrest any individuals engaging in unlawful activity during the protest.

The right to assemble is fundamental, but it must be exercised responsibly; we expect full cooperation with law enforcement and compliance with the terms of the permit.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Justice wishes to inform the public that it has not granted a permit to any other group or civil society organization to hold a protest on the dates given to STAND. The Ministry of Justice categorically warns individuals or groups planning a similar Assembly on the same dates (July 15-17) to immediately withdraw their decision, as the Ministry has not sanctioned any group of individuals except STAND. Let this serve as a cease-and-desist notice to those planning to counter-protest. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.