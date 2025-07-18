Nigeria: Abuja Buzzing As Maiden Hamidu Ali Ibrahim Table Tennis Tourney Serves Off

The inaugural Barr. Hamidu Ali Ibrahim (North Central) Table Tennis Championship officially served off yesterday at the Abuja Sports Complex (Old Parade Ground), Area 10, Garki.

The two-day tournament, which runs until July 18, 2025, features six athletes each from the seven North Central states--including the FCT--competing in Singles, Doubles, and Mixed Doubles events.

President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), Ishaku Tikon, commended the sponsor for bridging the development gap between northern and southern states in the sport.

"The southern states have advanced significantly in table tennis. The gap is wide, so this North Central zonal championship is crucial in discovering and nurturing hidden talent," he said.

"As NTTF President, I'm filled with joy seeing all seven states participating alongside their coaches and sports directors. This is exactly the kind of grassroots development we want to see."

The sponsor, Barr. Hamidu Ali Ibrahim, a key figure in Nigerian table tennis development, said his initiative stems from the understanding that government alone cannot bear the burden of sports promotion.

"If we rely solely on the government, nothing much will happen. That's why I chose to invest my personal resources in supporting the growth of sports," he explained.

Winners in the Singles category will receive ₦150,000, with runners-up and third-place finishers earning 100,000 and 50,000, respectively. Doubles champions will take home 100,000, while second and third places earn 70,000 and 50,000.

Meanwhile, the 2025 ITTF Africa West Regional Championships continue to dazzle fans at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, with the team event finals set to highlight today's schedule.