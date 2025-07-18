Nigeria: FAAN Inter Regional Football Tourney Kickstarts in Abuja

The first inter regional football competition hosted by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has commenced in Abuja with contingents from the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of FAAN. Mrs. Olubunmi Oluwaseun Kuku noted that the competition was organised to keep staff members fit and to have other regions participate.

Represented by the acting regional manager, north central, Mr. Rindap Nantim Dotu said there is a need to promote physical exercise among staff and keep fit, which is why all the team players in the different geo political zones are represented.

He added that "The expectation after the competition is that staff will bond more while winners of the tournament will be rewarded as a way of promoting fitness "

He added that "Everything is not about work but it is also an opportunity for them to open up, networking, and then at the end of day promote team spirit and physical fitness,"

Also speaking, the general manager, Welfare and management services, Omotosho Gladys noted that the competition is very crucial because it is the first edition of the Interregional Sports Football Competition in particular and the first of its kind hosted in Abuja.

"Today, we have about six regions and each of the regions are represented. We usually have only departmental competition in the headquarters in Lagos but now we have expanded it to regional to have our staff across the country to participate," she said.