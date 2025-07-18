Nigeria: Muhammadu Buhari, the Uncommon President

Today, we stand together, hearts heavy yet hopeful, to pay tribute to an extraordinary man--former President Muhammadu Buhari--who left us on July 13, 2025, at 82. His passing marks the end of a life that was anything but ordinary. A life that began in the quiet village of Daura and rose to shape the soul of our nation. Today, we don't just mourn a leader; we honour a beacon of resilience, integrity, and unwavering love for Nigeria.

And as we pay tribute to Muhammadu Buhari, let his story inspire us to rise above our challenges and build the Nigeria he dreamed of. This is our tribute to you, Baba Buhari showed us that greatness isn't about where you start--it's about where you're determined to go. When you stepped into Aso Rock in 2015, Nigeria was on its knees--Boko Haram's terror, corruption's grip, and an economy teetering on the edge. You didn't shy away. You promised "Change," and you fought for it with every ounce of your being.

Furthermore, you recovered millions in stolen funds, launched N-Power to empower our youth, and gave millions of families hope through the Conditional Cash Transfer Program. Were there setbacks? Yes. Did every plan work perfectly? No. But your heart was always with Nigeria, and for that, we salute you. Your life wasn't just about policy, it was about principle. You lived modestly, even as president. You faced illness with courage, laughing off wild rumours of a body double with that quiet humour we came to love, saying, "It's the real me, I assure you." You showed us that vulnerability and strength could coexist. And when you left office, you returned to Daura, not to a mansion but to a life of simplicity, claiming you struggled financially like so many Nigerians. That honesty, that humanity, is why we honour you today. Ba ba Buhari, we say: Thank you for being uncommon. Thank you for showing us that integrity matters, that discipline can rebuild, and that a single heart can carry a nation's hopes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Now, my fellow Nigerian and well-wishers, this tribute isn't just words--it's a call to action. Buhari's life challenges us to rise above our struggles. Maybe you're facing hardship today, money's tight, dreams feel distant, or the weight of life feels too heavy. Let Buhari's story remind you: you are stronger than your challenges. He didn't let the loss stop him.

As we say farewell, we pray for you, Baba. May your soul rest in Aljannatul Firdaus. May your vision for a united, disciplined Nigeria live on in us.

Saidu Bn Malik wrote via [email protected].