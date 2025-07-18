Nigeria: Bandits Kill Police Officer, Vigilante Member Near Abuja

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have shot dead a police inspector and a vigilante in Zhibi, a community neighbouring Dei-Dei town, but located in Tafa LGA of Niger State. The policeman, Joshua John, was reportedly attached to the 45 Police Mobile Force, PMF, Dei-Dei, while the vigilante member, Joshua Garba, was working with the local security outfit in the community.

Abuja Metro gathered that the police officer previously lived inside the nearby Police (Mopol) Barracks before relocating to the community with his family after building a house about two years ago.

"He used to volunteer himself for night patrol whenever he was around, leading the vigilante members of the community.

"His house was once attacked and he repelled the attackers, only for them to drop a letter for him two days later, warning him about his participation in the night patrol, with a threat of returning back at any time."

Police and vigilante sources who spoke to Abuja Metro yesterday said the bandits came to the community in a sienna vehicle around 9pm last week, and parked at a lonely location for a long time.

The source explained that the police officer was informed about the development by the members of the vigilante in the area. "On getting to the scene, he asked the people in the vehicle to come out and identify themselves. One of them, who seemed to be their driver, came out immediately and shot the police officer.

"He died instantly, while the vigilante official who sustained gun injuries died at the Kubwa General Hospital in Abuja, a day after he was taken to the medical facility."

Abuja Metro learnt that the police officer who hailed from Borno State, was laid to rest at the Gudu Cemetery in Abuja, while the vigilante official was billed for burial yesterday in his home state of Nassarawa.

Meanwhile, reliable sources have confirmed that the gang of bandits was tracked and arrested by the security men around Gwantu community, located along the Keffi-Jos highway, in Kaduna State. The gun taken from the slain police officer, as well as a huge amount of money, suspected to be ransom, were recovered from them.