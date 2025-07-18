Nigeria: Buhari's Administration Impacted Positively On FCT Education Sector, Says Ex-Seb Boss

A former chairman of the Secondary Education Board (SEB) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Musa Yahaya Muhammad, has recalled how the late former President Muhammadu Buhari's administration positively impacted the education sector in the territory.

Muhammad, who spoke with newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, while reacting to the demise of Buhari, said his appointment as the SEB board chairman by the former FCT Minister Muhammad Musa Bello gave him the opportunity to contribute in shaping education in the FCT through the introduction of some new policies.

He said Buhari's administration led to the introduction of policies aimed at improving education quality, which he said included the reintroduction of moral instruction by emphasizing character development and moral values, in addition to equipping students with vocational skills.

He said 26 notable secondary schools were also established under the late Buhari's administration across the six area councils of the FCT, which he said provided students with modern facilities and opportunities.

According to him, approximately 2,000 teaching and non-teaching staff were employed, which reduced teacher shortages and enhanced the quality of education across the FCT.

"And it was also under the late Buhari's administration that the FCT secondary education board, which I chaired, had a standardized curriculum and enhanced consistency across FCT schools, while new policy for the appointment and removal of principals, posting and reposting of teaching and non-teaching staff, promotions and welfare were all accorded priority," he said.

He also noted that the secondary education board in the FCT under the Buhari administration witnessed the introduction of a robust schools management system, through the installation of CCTV cameras, ICT, and Solar systems in various schools.

The former FCT SEB chairman also said that the Buhari administration saw to the completion of several projects and the initiation of new ones, which included classroom blocks, laboratories and libraries.

Muhammad, who prayed for the repose of the soul of the former President, noted that his administration demonstrated a commitment to education development in the FCT.