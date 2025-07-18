Nigeria: Insecurity - Tiktok Removes Over 3.6m Videos in Nigeria

TikTok has removed more than 3.6 million videos from its platform in Nigeria between January and March 2025, a 50 percent increase in removals over the previous quarter, for violating its community guidelines.

These figures were revealed in TikTok's Q1 2025 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, underscoring the platform's priority of creating a safe, respectful and trustworthy digital environment.

With a proactive detection rate of 98.4 percent, which is content removed before it was reported to TikTok and 92.1 percent of videos removed within 24 hours, the firm said the report reflects its continued investment in innovation, advanced technology and expert moderation teams to improve enforcement systems that detect and remove harmful content before it reaches audiences.

With millions of positive, educational and entertaining videos uploaded on TikTok every day, TikTok said it is continually strengthening its ability to identify and remove content that goes against its Community Guidelines.

It said the latest removals report represents a small fraction of the total number of videos posted by the Nigerian community quarterly; highlighting that the platform has more positive and empowering content.

In March 2025, TikTok also removed 129 accounts in West Africa tied to covert operations.

Globally, more than 211 million videos were removed in Q1 2025, up from 153 million in the previous quarter, with over 184 million removed through automation.

The platform's global proactive detection rate reached 99 percent, demonstrating continued improvements in identifying and removing harmful content quickly and effectively.

Despite these high-volume interventions, harmful content still represents a very small portion of what users post.

Globally, less than 1 percent of content uploaded to TikTok is found to violate its community guidelines, a testament to its continued prioritisation of proactive safeguards.

In June, TikTok Africa hosted its "My Kind of TikTok Digital Well-being Summit" bringing together experts, NGOs, creators, media and industry leaders from across Sub-Saharan Africa, including Nigeria, to collectively explore, tackle, and improve the state of digital wellbeing both on and beyond the platform.

Collaborating with experts, TikTok has also announced Nigeria's Dr Olawale Ogunlana (Doctor Wales) as a TikTok Digital Well-being ambassador, part of a diverse group of verified healthcare professionals from the WHO Fides Network.

The Q1 2025 report reflects TikTok's deepening efforts to safeguard its Nigerian user base, strengthen enforcement systems, and remain transparent about the measures being taken to uphold platform integrity.