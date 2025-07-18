Nigeria: Grow Initiative By Smedan'll Boost Domestic Trade - Oduwole

The Minister of Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole has stated that the Guidance, Resources, Opportunities, and Workforce (GROW) initiative by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) in Abuja will boost domestic trade and MSME growth.

Oduwole made the disclosure during an inspection of the Agency's Common Facility Centres (CFCs) dedicated to Garment Production, Furniture Making, Recycling, and Food Packaging.

Moshood Lawal Head, Corporate Affairs, SMEDAN in a statement said she particularly commended the G.R.O.W. Nigeria strategy which is a people-focused initiative that seeks to provide training for MSMEs

"The G.R.O.W. Nigeria strategy directly aligns with and advances the Nigeria First Policy championed by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR. She noted that SMEDAN's focused interventions including the establishment of industry-grade common facilities.

"They are clear indicators of Nigeria's readiness to strengthen local production, boost job creation, and enhance the competitiveness of indigenous enterprises.

"It is heartening to witness first-hand how these well-equipped centres are empowering small businesses to thrive," Oduwole was quoted in the statement.

Director General of SMEDAN, Mr. Charles Odii reaffirmed SMEDAN's commitment to creating an enabling environment for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through strategic partnerships, enterprise support services, and sustainable industrial clusters across the country.