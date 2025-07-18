Nigeria: 151 Police Officers Before Disciplinary Panel Over Ethical Violation, Others

Dozens of senior officers in the Nigeria Police Force, who are currently facing a disciplinary panel set up by the high command of the force, may be dismissed while some may have their rank reduced, Daily Trust learnt yesterday.

This would be in addition to the 34 officers earlier sacked from the Force under the administration of the present Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun since he assumed office in 2023.

Presently, no fewer than 151 senior police officers drawn from various commands and formations across the country are currently facing Force Disciplinary Committee over "alleged misconduct, breaches of professional conduct and ethical violations" by the personnel.

Daily Trust reports that the panel, which began its sitting on Monday July 14 at Force Headquarters, Abuja, is expected to conclude its probe after 10 days and send its recommendations to the Police Service Commission, which will discipline the culpable officers.

The ongoing probe came on the heels of different petitions to the IGP by different individuals including lawyers, Civil Society Organizations, businessmen, over alleged brutality, extortion, involvement in kidnapping and among others.

In the past, the Police Service Commission had punished erring officers with dismissal, rank reduction and in some cases, prosecution, among other punishments to serve as a deterrent to others.

Probe in connection with planned welfare demand protest - Sources

Although sources within the Force told Daily Trust yesterday that the number of senior officers to face the probe panel grew exponentially in recent times because of their involvement in the alleged plans to protest over welfare issues, the Force maintained that they were being probed for "misconduct".

"In the past, we did not have that sizable number of senior officers who faced disciplinary panels at once. We have that today because some people want to be made scapegoats for doing certain things because there are a lot of issues within the Force in recent times.

"One of it is the recent rumour that the officers were grumbling and protesting underground basically because of their low wage and other allowances compared to how the price of basic needs have skyrocketed in the recent time," a source, who pleaded anonymity explained.

Another source said some of the senior officials were being accused of instigating retired officers to launch "attacks" on the Force and aiding them to criticize the present leadership of the Force.

He said, "Many retirees of the Force have in recent times gone all out to criticize the police because of the Contributory Pension Scheme. It was alleged that serving officers were part of those prompting them to criticize the establishment.

"They are saying 'misconduct', they should disclose the details of their offences. I'm not saying there are no bad eggs but over 150? Haba!"

Ongoing probe will be transparent - Force Hqtrs

Commenting on the ongoing probe via a statement, the spokesman of the Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, explained that the Nigeria Police Force would not condone any form of indiscipline or misconduct by the officers.

Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, argued that the affected officers are expected to undergo a thorough and transparent review process in line with extant police regulations and disciplinary procedures.

He said, "The Force Disciplinary Committee is an essential internal structure responsible for reviewing and adjudicating cases of alleged breaches of professional conduct, misconduct, and ethical violations involving senior officers of the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police and above.

"The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has reaffirmed his administration's dedication to discipline and ethical conduct within the Force. He emphasized that the Nigeria Police Force will not condone any form of indiscipline or misconduct.

"The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in its commitment to promoting integrity, professionalism and public trust. The disciplinary process reflects the Force's keenness to maintain an accountable and service-driven institution, where standards are upheld and the rule of law is respected from within."

34 sacked in 2 years

Data compiled and analysed by Daily Trust revealed that at least 34 officers have been sacked in the last two years.

While 11 were sacked between May and December 2023, 15 were dismissed in 2024 and eight were forced out of the service between January and June 2025.

Specifically in May 2023, Sergeant Ekpo Shimuyere was dismissed for extorting N98,000 from a young man in 2023.

In June 2023, Corporal Adegbite Olawale and Sergeant Oluwaniyi Ijanusi were dismissed for using uniform for extortion while Corporal Bright Wamadi was dismissed for armed robbery the following month.

Checks showed that six officers drawn from the Police, NDLEA and Civil Defence were dismissed for alleged extortion through Point of Sale (POS), while Constable Belasa Iyangedue was sacked for raping a suspect in cell in September 2023.

In January 2024, Insp. Michael Odey and two others were dismissed for extorting N4.2m while Insp. Taiwo Kolawole, Insp. John Ogbe, Cprl. Idowu Sunday were forced out of the service for robbery and extortion to the tune of N300,000.

Insp. Alex Akaeze and Kadiri Hassan were found in possession of 1,080kg Ice (hard drug) while ASP Kulu was dismissed for the abduction of 5 minors in April 2024.

In July, Insp. Alhaji Aminu Mohammed was dismissed for armed robbery while Insp. Abiodun Kayode, Insp. James Samuel, Sgt. Oni Philip were sacked for killing a polytechnic student in October.

Insp. Edith Uduma and Sgt Abraham Uzuobo were dismissed for bribery and rape while David Maji was dismissed for vandalising street lights worth N25m in November and December respectively.

Three officers were also dismissed in January 2025 for embezzling ₦43,160,000 recovered at the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport Abuja while Sgt. Jonas Nnamdi, Cprl Ifeanyi Emeka, Cprl James Daniel were dismissed for abduction and extortion in the following month.

Inspector Kufre Moses was reported to have been dismissed for 'misconduct' in March this year while Inspector Innocent Ishaku was also sacked from the Force in June for vandalising electricity cables.

Expert speaks

Meanwhile, in an interview with our correspondent last night, Executive Director of the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), Okechukwu Nwanguma, cautioned the police authorities to ensure that the ongoing probe does not turn to persecution.

He said, "It is a good thing - in principle - that police officers involved in alleged extortion, brutality, abduction etc. are disciplined in accordance with established internal disciplinary processes and procedures and in compliance with due process of law.

"But there's a need for transparency and fairness. We want to be sure that persecution or victimisation is not disguised as discipline."