Nigeria: FCT Court Docks Man Over Criminal Breach of Trust, Cheating

17 July 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)

A man, Emmanuel Otokpa, appeared on Wednesday in a Magistrate's Court in Gwagwalada, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for alleged criminal breach of trust and cheating.

Otokpa, of no fixed address, was arraigned on a two-count charge of breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecutor, Abdullahi Tanko, told the court that the complainant, Mr Ifeanyi Nwankwo, of Back of Tipper Garage, Gwagwalada, reported the matter at the police station on June 28.

Tanko said that sometime in the month of June 2024, the complainant paid the defendant the sum of N182,000, including transport fare for the supply of 182 pieces of Jerusalem honey.

The prosecutor said the defendant converted the money to his personal use instead of supplying the product.(NAN)

He also said the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Olatunji Oladunmoye, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum.

Oladunmoye said the surety must reside in a verifiable address and adjourned the case until July 22 for hearing. (NAN)

