Nigeria: NSCDC Trains 250 Personnel in Sign Language for Intelligence Gathering

The Federal Capital Territory Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has trained and certified 250 of its personnel in sign language, aimed at better gathering of intelligence in the territory.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, Wednesday in Abuja, the FCT Commandant, Dr. Olusola Odumosu, said the initiative is meant to bridge the communication gap between the personnel and members of society.

According to Dr. Odumosu, the training would enhance not only the Corps' service delivery but also strengthen its intelligence-gathering capacity, particularly in cases involving vulnerable communities.

"By acquiring this foundational knowledge, we are empowered to better serve and respond to security needs of our various communities without leaving anyone behind, and we will leverage on this skill to entertain complaints, carry out interrogations, and gather intelligence without relying on interpreters.

"As we look to the future, I am optimistic that our commitment to inclusive security will contribute significantly to building a safer, more secure Federal Capital Territory," he said.

Speaking at the occasion, among other speakers, Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons with Disability, Chief Ayuba Burkin Gufwan, described the training of security personnel in sign language as "a clear demonstration of the Corps' commitment to inclusive service delivery and to safeguarding the rights of all Nigerians, especially the Deaf and Persons with Disabilities at large."

He urged the NSCDC to mainstream sign language training across all its formation and commands, while calling on other security agencies to follow suit.