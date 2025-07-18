Nigeria: Alleged Homosexuality - 11 Arrested Over Killing of 2 Students in Kano School

17 July 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Sani Ibrahim Paki, Kano

The Kano State Police Command has arrested 11 suspects in connection with the killing of two students during a violent attack at Government Secondary School Bichi, in Bichi Local Government Area of the state.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident occurred around 11.30pm on Monday, when a group of students allegedly attacked four of their colleagues over suspicions of homosexual activity.

Two of the victims were reportedly beaten to death on the spot, while the others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Bichi General Hospital for treatment.

"One of the teachers informed us that a crisis broke out in the school, initially described as a fight between students. It later became clear that the victims were accused of homosexuality, and the attackers beat them severely. Two of the students died on the spot, while another was rushed to the hospital," a source told Daily Trust.

Another source later clarified that two students were injured and are currently receiving treatment at Bichi General Hospital.

The command's spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, on Wednesday, said police have launched an investigation into the incident and that those responsible will be prosecuted.

Kano State Commissioner for Education, Ali Haruna Makoda, through the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bashir Baffa, has directed an immediate and transparent probe into the matter.

"This is an unfortunate and tragic event. The Kano State Government is committed to a thorough, fair, and transparent investigation to uncover the truth and ensure justice is served," Makoda said.

He also extended condolences to the families of the deceased on behalf of the government and people of Kano State. "We pray that Almighty Allah grants the victims Jannatul Firdaus," he said.

Also reacting, the Director of the Kano State Senior Secondary School Management Board, Alhaji Abbas Abdullahi, described the incident as disturbing.

He urged students to exercise restraint and avoid taking the law into their own hands.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.