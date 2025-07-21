Burkina Faso: From Drylands to Dignity - How Solar Energy and Climate-Smart Farming Are Empowering Communities in Burkina Faso

Zoungou, Burkina Faso — In the heart of Burkina Faso's drylands, in the village of Zoungou, a quiet transformation is underway. Alhaji Birba Issa, a smallholder onion farmer, bends over neat rows of lush green crops, the hum of solar-powered pumps audible in the background.

"This land used to sleep during the dry season," he says, dusting soil from his hands. "Our diesel pump would break down. Crops died. But now, we farm all year."

Issa leads one of 89 farmer cooperatives participating in the Renewable Energy for Agriculture and Livelihoods (REAL BF) programme, which is equipping smallholder farmers, especially women and youth, with clean energy technologies that are reshaping agricultural productivity and dignity across Burkina Faso's drought-prone regions.

When Energy Meets Agriculture

Burkina Faso faces some of the highest levels of climate vulnerability in the world. Over 80 percent of its population depends on rain-fed agriculture, which has become increasingly unreliable due to erratic rainfall and rising temperatures.

In response, the REAL BF program--implemented by Practical Action with support from multiple development partners--has taken a holistic approach. It connects off-grid solar systems, biodigesters, and energy-efficient processing technologies to smallholder farming, helping communities extend their farming seasons, preserve harvests, and reduce reliance on polluting fuels.

By July 2024, the programme had reached 15,937 smallholder farmers, more than 80 percent of them women, and achieved 82 percent activity completion and 90 percent budget execution.

"These are not drop-and-go technologies," says Issouf Ouédraogo, Practical Action's West Africa Regional Director. "We co-designed the solutions with farmers, supported them to organize in cooperatives, and trained them to manage the systems. The results are community-owned, and that's why it's working."

Fields that Grow Beyond Rain

In places like Komki Ipala, solar-powered irrigation now reaches 115 hectares of farmland. Farmers grow vegetables, rice, legumes, and onions throughout the year--no longer limited to the short rainy season.

"Before, we farmed three months," says Aminata Zangre, a cooperative leader in Zoungou. "Now we plan for eight. My children eat better. We sell the surplus. And we use cow dung to generate energy. It's like turning waste into hope."

Zangre's cooperative uses biodigesters to turn livestock waste into biogas and compost, reducing deforestation and creating a sustainable cycle of cooking fuel and organic fertilizer.

In Gon-Boussougou, Molle Nossira supervises a fish processing cooperative that once struggled with spoilage and smoke. "The fish used to go bad before midday. Now we use energy-efficient ovens and solar cold rooms," she says. "Our fish stays fresh. We sell at better prices. We even sell cold drinks, which attract more customers."

Quantifying the Impact

The numbers tell a compelling story:

180 MWh of clean energy is generated annually by the systems installed.

148 tonnes of compost and 1,268 kg of butane-equivalent biogas are produced yearly.

722 tonnes of firewood saved per year, helping preserve 135 hectares of forest.

An estimated 1,437 tonnes of CO₂ emissions are avoided annually.

Each smallholder farmer has seen a minimum income increase of 50,000 CFA francs (around USD 80) annually--often more.

"Food security has improved. Post-harvest losses are down. Women no longer spend hours collecting firewood," says Farid Sawadogo, a field coordinator with Practical Action. "We see resilience growing in very real ways."

Women in the Lead

While energy infrastructure is often seen as a male domain, this programme has turned that perception on its head.

In Koulpelé, Awa Convolbo leads a women's cooperative focused on shea butter processing. "We used to work entirely with firewood, which was exhausting and harmful," she recalls. "Now we use improved cookstoves and solar-powered water pumps. Our income has grown, and I've been able to support my children's education."

Convolbo participated in a knowledge exchange visit to Rwanda and returned home inspired to restructure her cooperative's finances. "Clean energy didn't just change how we cook--it changed how we lead," she says.

Youth Shaping the Future

Young people, too, have found new roles in their communities--maintaining solar systems, managing cooperative finances, and digitizing agricultural planning tools.

"Young people now see farming and energy as a future," says Sawadogo. "They are staying in their villages, building careers, and bringing new ideas."

To further support access to knowledge and resources, Practical Action launched the Yiriwali Platform, a multilingual digital tool where farmers can choose clean energy technologies, find technology providers, and connect with microfinance institutions. Available in French, Moore, Dioula, and Fulfulde, the platform strengthens ties between smallholder farmers, tech suppliers, and financiers.

Scaling Lessons Beyond Borders

The REAL BF programme aligns with the UN's Local Climate Adaptive Living Facility (LoCAL) and supports the Sustainable Development Goals--particularly SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

With demonstrated success in rural Burkina Faso, the model is attracting interest from agencies like UNDP, FAO, and ECOWAS as a blueprint for scaling across the Sahel.

Practical Action hopes to expand the programme and deepen its impact through additional investment, particularly for the remaining cooperatives that could not yet be funded due to budget limitations.

"We're showing that smallholder farmers aren't victims of climate change," says Ouédraogo. "They're agents of climate resilience--when they have the right tools and power."

Farming with Dignity

Back in Zoungou, Birba Issa reflects on the change he has seen in his community: children returning to school, women leading cooperatives, and farmers planning not just for the season but for the future.

"We've turned drylands into green fields," he says. "And we farm with dignity."

As the sun sets over the Sahel, these solar-powered communities are not just surviving--they are showing the rest of the region how to thrive.