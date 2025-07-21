Liberia: Boakai Pledges 100 Modern Elementary Schools

GBARNGA Bong County- As dozens of public schools across Liberia remain in deplorable condition, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has announced plans to construct 100 new elementary schools, promising modern classrooms equipped with computers and essential learning tools.

Delivering the keynote address at the 4th commencement convocation of the Bong County Technical College in Gbarnga, President Boakai described the initiative as a cornerstone of his administration's education reform agenda. He said the new schools would be built to "standard" and designed to offer students an improved learning environment.

"These will be standard schools where schoolchildren will have everything," Boakai declared. "For those of you still living with the old mentality that our people don't deserve the best--you must find your way out."

A Bold Promise Amid Failing Schools

The announcement comes as Liberia's public education sector reels from chronic neglect. A field survey conducted by The Liberian Investigator in April 2025 revealed that at least a dozen public schools across Bong County alone are in various stages of structural decay, with leaking roofs, crumbling walls, and broken furniture. Most of the affected facilities are located in rural areas where students travel long distances only to learn in unsafe conditions.

Despite persistent pleas from parents and educators for government intervention, efforts to rehabilitate these schools have been sporadic and largely inadequate. In some instances, classrooms have become unusable during the rainy season, forcing students to sit on the floor or abandon lessons altogether.

One teacher in Salala District described teaching in a mud-walled classroom as "a fight for survival, not education."

No Clear Plan for Inclusive Education

While President Boakai's pledge has been welcomed in some quarters, disability rights advocates have raised concerns over the absence of a clear commitment to inclusive education. The president made no mention of whether any of the proposed schools would be accessible to children living with disabilities, particularly those with hearing or visual impairments.

In Bong County, which hosts more than 30 public schools, not a single facility is equipped to accommodate children who are deaf or hard of hearing. Activists say this failure amounts to systemic discrimination.

"This is not just an oversight--it's exclusion by design," said a Gbarnga-based advocate for inclusive education. "Every child deserves the right to learn in a safe and supportive environment, regardless of physical ability."

Critics Urge Focus on Maintenance and Rehabilitation

Some education stakeholders argue that while building new schools is commendable, the government must not ignore the urgent need to rehabilitate existing infrastructure.

"You don't solve the education crisis by abandoning the old to chase the new," said a school principal in Panta District. "We need a balanced strategy that prioritizes both construction and maintenance."

The president has yet to provide a timeline or budget details for the school construction project. It remains unclear whether the initiative will be supported through the national budget, external funding, or public-private partnerships.