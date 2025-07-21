Nigeria: We're Waiting for Peter Rufai's Burial Plans - Teammates

As tributes continue to flow for former Nigerian international goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, who recently passed away, his former national teammate, Dosu Joseph, has revealed that Rufai's colleagues are still unaware of the details of his burial, as his body remains in the morgue.

Rufai, affectionately known as 'Dodo Mayana,' passed away on July 3 at the age of 61 following a brief illness.

Dosu Joseph, who played alongside Rufai in the national team, recalled their shared journey and mutual respect.

"Peter Rufai was a good man and an excellent goalkeeper," Dosu remarked, noting that the nickname "Dodo Mayana" was a beloved moniker that Rufai embraced with good humour.

Reflecting on their first encounter at Stationery Stores-- a club where Dosu had friends but did not play--he described how their similar roles as goalkeepers forged a lasting bond.

"After my training with my club, I would often visit their club, and we'd spend time together. From there, our friendship blossomed," he said.

Dosu underscored Rufai's respectful nature, saying, "He lived a good life and showed respect to everyone."

While he acknowledged the inevitability of death, Dosu expressed hope that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) would play a significant role in arranging Rufai's funeral.

"We currently don't have details regarding his burial, as his body remains in the morgue," he added.

He reminisced on their last interaction where Rufai had postponed a scheduled match between their academies due to ongoing renovations at his facility.

"We are planning something regarding his burial. The former internationals are coordinating something, but we cannot disclose the details at this time. He was part of our group, and we all communicate there," Dosu told LEADERSHIP Sunday.

He expressed belief that the NFF and the Lagos State government would also contribute to the arrangements, given Rufai's deep ties to Lagos.

"He was a Lagos boy, having played for Stationery Stores and lived here. He also represented the national team in both the African Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup," he said.

Security personnel at the estate where Rufai resided described him as a kind man.

"Peter Rufai was good to us, the security staff. He showed us love and ensured everyone was well taken care of. He participated actively in the estate and paid his bills on time; he was not a debtor. Whenever he was coming in or going out, he would ask, 'Where is my bill?' to ensure everything was settled. He had a field where he trained young people, and whenever he saw us around the area, he would invite us to join. However, due to the nature of our work, we couldn't participate."

His passing has deeply affected those who knew him. "I've been here for over seven years and met Rufai during that time. Many people don't know he lived here, except for the estate association executive members," one security staff member commented.

LEADERSHIP's investigation at Omole Phase 2 revealed that Rufai's football academy has ceased operations following his death. A visit to his residence in Amuwo-Odofin was met with a request for privacy from a family member, who stated, "We are not ready to answer any questions. The family is still mourning. Please, you can go."

A neighbour, Prisca Ngozi Igbokwe, also spoke highly of Rufai's tranquil nature. "You hardly knew they were home," she said, contrasting him with potentially disruptive neighbours. "Rufai was the peaceful type. He kept to himself. Even in an estate environment, you could tell he was an easygoing person. You would often see him training kids at his academy. Growing up, we watched him play a bit, and now we lived next to one another--the popular Peter Rufai."