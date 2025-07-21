Nigeria: Mr Eazi Opens Up On Year-Long Break From Music

Nigerian music star, Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, has finally opened up about his year-long break from the music industry.

In a post shared on X, the singer revealed that he has intentionally taken a step back to rest and recharge after years of nonstop work. He wrote:

"I've been on holiday all year. I started feeling guilty but then I realised I've been working since I was 15!! Rest is a blessing! Choplife season!".

The statement comes as a rare glimpse into the mindset of one of Afrobeats' most versatile acts. He's an artist who has not only toured the world and dropped chart-topping singles, but also redefined African music entrepreneurship through his emPawa Africa platform, which mentors and funds young talents across the continent.

Mr Eazi's break follows the release of his long-anticipated debut solo album, The Evil Genius, in 2023, a bold, genre-bending project that combined music with curated African artwork and deeply personal storytelling.

The album received critical acclaim for its originality, pushing the boundaries of what a modern African album could look and feel like.

Mr Eazi who is married to actress and fashion entrepreneur Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire mogul Femi Otedola, has also been balancing his personal life with business ventures and philanthropic initiatives.