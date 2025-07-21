Liberian Embassy Confirms Cancellation of Brussels Airlines Flight to Monrovia

19 July 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Monrovia — The Liberian Embassy in Brussels has confirmed the cancellation of Brussels Airlines Flight SN1241, which was scheduled to depart Zaventem International Airport for Monrovia via Freetown.

According to the Embassy, notification of the cancellation was received at 3:00 PM Brussels time. The flight was expected to carry several Liberian nationals.

In response, Liberian Ambassador to Belgium, J. Levi Demmah, immediately dispatched a team led by Mr. Senve Darlington Tehmeh, Minister-Counselor for Public Affairs, to assess the situation on the ground.

"The Embassy team is currently working in close coordination with Brussels Airlines officials and airport immigration authorities to address the matter and ensure the welfare of affected Liberian passengers," the Embassy said in a statement.

It added that a formal Note Verbale has been issued to the Belgian authorities regarding the incident.

"The Embassy will provide updates as more information becomes available," the statement noted.

Brussels Airlines plays a vital role in connecting Liberia with Europe, particularly Belgium, by offering direct flights to and from Monrovia, the Liberian capital. These flights are essential for facilitating business, tourism, and cultural exchange.

Although the airline has not provided an official reason for the cancellation, the move has raised concerns among the Liberian public and within the country's aviation sector.

