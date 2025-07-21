Zimbabwe: Just in - Sables Qualify for 2027 Rugby World Cup After Winning Continental Trophy

ZIMBABWE senior men's rugby team has beaten Namibia 30-28 to win the 2025 Rugby Africa Cup at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Uganda.

The trophy comes with a ticket to the Australia 2027 Rugby World Cup for the Sables, who defended their title after winning it last year again.

Zimbabwe's qualification to the World Cup saw them ending a 34-year jinx, the last time they played at the World Cup was in 1991.

So heart breaking was the defeat for Namibia, who have never failed to qualify for a World Cup tournament since 1998.

Zimbabwe now boast of three Rugby Africa Cup trophies in history since their debut win in 2012.