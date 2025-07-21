Zimbabwe Ends 36-Year Wait for Rugby World Cup Spot

20 July 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Razeen Gutta

Zimbabwe has ended a 36-year wait by qualifying for the 2027 Rugby World Cup, beating Namibia 30-28 in the Rugby Africa Cup final.

This secures their third appearance at the tournament, after 1987 and 1991.

The Sables, holders of the Rugby Africa Cup, took control with early second-half tries from Godfrey Muzanargwo and Brandon Mudzekenyedzi.

Namibia, coached by Jacques Burger, nearly mounted a comeback but fell short.

Zimbabwe joins holders South Africa in the 24-team tournament. Namibia still have a chance to qualify for the now expanded World Cup format via a play-off against the United Arab Emirates, leading to the final qualification tournament in Dubai.

Zimbabwe's victory is a historic milestone, marking their return to the Rugby World Cup after a long absence. The Sables will be excited to make their mark in Australia come 2027.

Pictured above: Zimbabwe's crowning moment

Source: @rugbyafrique

