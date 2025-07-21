Nigeria: Why Obi, El-Rufai Have Yet to Formally Join Us - ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai were granted permission to resolve electoral issues in their parties before officially registering as ADC members.

ADC national publicity secretary Mallam Bolaji Abdulahi, who stated this during a press conference in Abuja, however, said they are members of the coalition.

Meanwhile, there are indications that the former Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi could officially join ADC on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

Amaechi, a former Rivers State governor and one of the arrowheads of the opposition coalition, announced his resignation from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) about three weeks ago.

And although Atiku has resigned his PDP membership, he has yet to formally declare his membership of the ADC coalition which he helped spearhead.

According to the ADC's Third Schedule - Guidelines for the Conduct of Primaries, only registered, card-carrying members of the party who are not affiliated with any other political party are eligible to seek nomination for public office.

This provision, contained in Article 8 on Membership, stipulates that a person "must not belong to any other political party," and if previously affiliated, must have resigned from such membership.

However, speaking with newsmen about Obi and El-Rufai, the ADC spokesman said, "Well, I can speak specifically about Peter Obi and Malam Nasiru El-Rufai. Those are the two leaders of our party, and we are aware of their situation.

"They were granted leave to complete the process of elections, the by-election and the election of their governorship candidates, like the case of Mr. Obi in their legacy parties because they have people who have obtained nomination forms to contest elections on the platforms of those parties.

"So it's only logical and fair that they are allowed to complete that process. But they are solidly in the coalition, and as soon as that process is completed, they will move in fully," he said.

Regarding the intrigue surrounding who and how the party's presidential flag bearer will emerge, Abdullahi reiterated that the party has no preferred aspirant or agenda but will provide a level playing field for all aspirants.

He said, "I have not heard Peter Obi or Abubakar Atiku say if it's not them, then it's nothing. It's their supporters or people who purport to speak for them who are saying this. Whether it's Peter Obi or Alhaji Atiku Abubakar or any other aspirants on the platform of the African Democratic Congress, understand that this is democracy, and we are not going to anoint any aspirant or candidate.

"If anybody has any preferred aspirants or candidates, what I would advise them is to get a membership card of the ADC so that they will be in a position to vote for these aspirants when the time comes to elect a candidate for the party," he said.

He dismissed any legal hurdles before the party, adding, "We are confident that we are on solid legal grounds in everything that we have done."

Amaechi To Officially Join ADC On July 23

Meanwhile, Chibuike Amaechi may officially join the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, a source close to the former minister told LEADERSHIP.

The source added that Amaechi is set to take over the structure of the ADC in the state.

A flyer circulating on social media confirmed that the former APC presidential aspirant would be in Port Harcourt on the said date but did not disclose the reason for the visit, the venue, or the time of the visit.

The source said: "We're excited to announce that Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi will visit Port Harcourt on Wednesday, July 23rd, 2025, as part of our ongoing engagement with citizens and grassroots supporters across Nigeria.

"This visit marks another important step in strengthening our collective vision for unity, progress, and responsible leadership."

When contacted, the ADC spokesman in the state, Chief Luckyman Egila, confirmed to LEADERSHIP that Amaechi and other coalition leaders would be in Port Harcourt for a meeting with the party's leadership and members.

Egila said, "Amaechi does not need to officially join our party in Rivers State. He is already the party's leader in the state.

"We are aware that the former minister and other leaders of the coalition are coming to meet with us and other members of ADC in the state, so that we can brainstorm on the way forward for our state and the country in general ahead of the 2027 general election."