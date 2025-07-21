Nigeria: Tinubu's Failure to Appoint Envoys Hurts Nigeria's Global Image - ADC

Abuja — African Democratic Congress, ADC, has criticised President Bola Tinubu for failing to appoint ambassadors to Nigeria's foreign missions, warning that the continued delay was damaging the country's global image and weakening its international relations.

In a statement released by the party's Interim National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, yesterday, ADC said it was deeply concerned that for more than two years, Nigeria has had no ambassadors representing it abroad.

The party described the situation as 'embarrassing' and warned it could lead to other countries downgrading their diplomatic ties with Nigeria.

"Since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recalled all 109 ambassadors in 2023, none has been replaced. This has left Nigeria without proper representation at global forums where key decisions that affect our country and citizens are made," the statement read.

The ADC pointed out that the absence of ambassadors had already worsened visa and consular issues, especially with countries such as the United States and the United Arab Emirates, UAE.

The party argued that lower-ranking diplomats or chargé d'affaires could not adequately represent Nigeria's interests, as they do not have the same level of access or recognition as full ambassadors.

"This government's failure to appoint ambassadors has seriously affected the quality of our relationships with countries hosting Nigerian missions. If this continues, other countries may also reduce their level of representation in Nigeria," Abdullahi added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The ADC also accused the Tinubu administration of lacking urgency and direction on the issue, noting that Nigeria was being left out of important discussions on economic cooperation, trade and international partnerships.

The party said: "While other nations are busy forming alliances, signing trade deals, and securing investment agreements, Nigeria is missing from the table because we have no high-level diplomats abroad."

The ADC further criticised the government's handling of a recent diplomatic incident involving a U.S. request for Nigeria to accept deported Venezuelans, describing the response by the foreign affairs minister, delivered on live television, as careless and inappropriate.

"While we support the government's stand on this issue, we are shocked that such a sensitive matter was discussed openly on a prime-time TV show. Communications with a powerful ally like the United States should be handled with more care and diplomacy," the party said.

It called on President Tinubu to immediately appoint ambassadors to end the growing embarrassment and avoid further damage to Nigeria's foreign policy.

"The President must act now and appoint ambassadors to protect Nigeria's interests and reputation abroad," the party warned.