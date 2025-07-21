Nigeria: 5 Months After - Probe of Alleged Boko Haram Funding Drags in National Assembly

The allegations against the United State Agency for International Development (USAID) and other local and international NGOs of funding activities of Boko Haram, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and other violent groups have failed to disappear even as coming up with verifiable and undisputable evidence of such activities have remained a herculean task.

This is just as both chambers of Nigeria's legislature are yet to conclude the investigations they launched into the allegations five months ago.

Daily Trust reports that for over a decade, accusing fingers have been pointed at many international humanitarian organisations and their local affiliates.

The latest was from the U.S. Congressman Scott Perry, who on February 13, 2025, at the U.S. House subcommittee hearing titled 'War on Waste', alleged that USAID channel taxpayers' money amounting to approximately $697 million annually, sometimes in cash, to madrasas, and ultimately to radical groups.

He specifically named ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Boko Haram and ISIS Khorasan. Perry claimed the funds were diverted to training camps and terrorist operatives.

Like Perry, some political and military leaders as well as analysts, especially in Nigeria, have also accused NGOs (without necessarily mentioning USAID) of alleged funding of Boko Haram and other non-state actors, citing the longevity, failure or sabotage of intelligence, resilience of the fighters, and the inability of Nigerian security forces to tame them.

Soon after Perry's allegation which was trailed by clamour for accountability from different quarters, the Senate and House of Representatives in Nigeria adopted motions to investigate the matter.

However, five months after, nothing has been heard on the allegation, heightening suspicion that there could be pressure from somewhere to allow the matter fizzle out.

During its active days, the USAID had funded many NGOs whose activities revolved around health, agriculture, water/sanitation, education and civic engagement.

Reports suggest that there are over 200 NGOs operating in the BAY states (Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe) even as questions are being raised over their motives and modes of operations.

Daily Trust reports that at the height of the debate on Boko Haram funding, it was Senator Ali Ndume (Borno South) who raised the motion on the need to investigate USAID and other NGOs.

But when asked in an interview with the Daily Trust penultimate Friday about how far his motion had gone in unravelling the USAID's alleged funding mystery, he said: "Well, so far I have not heard anything about the motion. And I am handicapped, handicapped in the sense that what I did was what I am supposed to do, that is to raise the motion; and my prayer was for the Senate to investigate the matter.

"That motion was adopted, but up till now, I have not heard anything about that very important motion because I remember that the Senate resolved to invite the security chiefs.

"It is the work of the Senate leadership. You are right to ask me, but the best people to answer this is the leadership of the Senate," he said.

Asked whether the crisis will end going by the way people are being killed, communities being attacked and the failure of relevant authorities to unravel those behind the over a decade long insurgency, Ndume said: "Well, there will be light at the end of the tunnel depending on the commitment of the Nigerian government. Yes, this government has been investing, but it is not enough.

"I am still of the opinion that security and welfare of Nigerian citizens should be the top priority or the main priority of the government. And I also strongly believe that once our armed forces or security agencies are adequately funded and given the marching order, they can be achieved. Especially under the current leadership of the CDS (Chief of Defence Staff Christopher Musa) who leads the Air Force, the Army and the Navy.

"What they (the military) don't have is what I call TEAM: Training, Equipment, Ammunition, and Motivation," he said.

But when reminded that it appeared those at the Nigerian military high command did not have the right intelligence considering the way they are talking, Ndume, who had at a time chaired the Senate Committee on Army, said: "They have the right intelligence."

When told that the CDS was also not categorical about foreign funding during his interview with Aljazeera, Ndume said: "No, that is because he is not to commit himself about that. But definitely, if the Nigerian armed forces are given what they need, I can assure you that they will deliver."

On why it is difficult for some of them (politicians and military commanders) alleging foreign funding of Boko Haram to come up with verifiable evidence, Ndume said: "No, it is not going down to that level. Give the armed forces what they need and they will get this thing done. In fact, now, especially in the North East, it boils down to three black spots - Mandara Mountains, Sambisa and the Lake Chad fringes.

"That is where they (Boko Haram) operate. If the Nigerian Armed Forces are given what they need, plus, for example, the support of Special Forces like the PMC (Private Military Contractors), they will succeed. They did it before.

"Boko Haram was chased out in collaboration with the Nigerian Armed Forces during President Jonathan's time. What stops us from doing that now? The American government, which is the strongest armed forces in the world, still uses private military contractors. France and Russia were using Wagner. I am an advocate of that, seriously, because this problem is hampering everything and it is spreading.

"It is like cancer. Once you don't get it done, whether by amputation or chemotherapy...it keeps spreading. The only safe place in Nigeria now, relatively, is the South West," he said.

Senate yet to release findings 5 months after

Daily Trust reports that the Senate is yet to release the report of its findings on the alleged funding of Boko Haram in the country, five months after it resolved to investigate the issue.

The red chamber had on February 19, 2025, said that it would summon all the security chiefs over the allegation made by Congressman Perry during the inaugural session of the advisory body established by US President Donald Trump.

This followed the consideration and adoption of Ndume's motion during plenary.

During the debate, Ndume had said that a thorough investigation would end speculation about how non-state actors have managed to survive over the years.

A co-sponsor of the motion, Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central), however, suggested that the security chiefs should first brief senators in a closed-door session.

The heads of security and intelligence agencies expected to appear before the Senate are those of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), the Department of State Services (DSS), and the National Security Adviser, among others.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, after ruling on the motion, had said, "If the closed-door briefing can substantiate that the USAID funds have indeed been misused to support terror activities, such allegations could strain Nigeria-US diplomatic relations.

"And if otherwise, the Senate might seek stronger international partnerships to counter-terrorism."

But five months after, and like what Ndume told the Daily Trust, nothing has been heard of the probe.

Efforts to get the Senate leadership to clear the air were fruitless as the chairman of its Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti South) and the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), neither answered phone calls nor responded to WhatsApp and text messages sent to them by our correspondent for details of their findings.

Decision at House of Representatives

Daily Trust reports that a 15-member committee in the House of Representatives chaired by Hon. Victor Obuzor was also mandated to investigate the allegations.

Other members of the committee include Hon. Babajimi Benson; Hon. Fredrick Agbedi; Hon. Salman Idris; Hon. Aliyu Bappa Misau; Hon. Jesse Okey-Joe Onuakalusi; Hon. Odudoh Uduak Alphonsus and Hon. Shehu Mohammed Bello.

Others include Hon. Mansur Musa Jega; Hon. Ari Abdulmumin Mohammed; Hon. Olajide Adedeji Stanley; Hon. Obetta Mark Chidi; Hon. Yusuf Shittu Galambi; Hon. Inuwa Garba and Hon. Ebikake Marie Enenimiete.

Few weeks after the constitution of the ad-hoc committee, a report published by the Policy and Legislative Advocacy Centre (PLAC) on its website on March 19, 2025 indicated that the work of the ad-hoc committee was suspended following an intervention by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen.

PLAC, which was founded by Mr Clement Nwankwo, is an independent, non-profit and non-partisan civil society organisation that works to strengthen democratic governance, citizens' participation and engagement with public institutions in Nigeria.

According to the PLAC's report, "The Speaker of the House of Representatives has intervened in the action taken by the Ad hoc Committee investigating Nigerian Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and International Development partners over alleged links between USAID funding and the terrorist group Boko Haram, asking the Ad hoc Committee to stand down its probe.

"This decision comes after sustained concerns raised by NGOs regarding the committee's broad and intrusive demands, which they argue amount to an overreach and an infringement on their constitutional rights to operate.

"The Ad hoc Committee, chaired by Hon. Victor Obuzor, was established following a statement by a U.S. Congressman alleging that funds from USAID had inadvertently supported Boko Haram activities in North East Nigeria. In response, the Ad hoc Committee issued sweeping requests to NGOs and Development partners, demanding comprehensive documentation covering a decade of operations. The committee sought certified copies of audit reports for ten years, details on directors and trustees, contact information, funding sources, disbursement records, and tax payments or donations made.

"These extensive demands have been met with significant opposition from the Nigerian NGO community, which decried them as excessive and unjustified. Many organisations view the investigation as a brazen attempt to stifle NGOs and their donors and impose undue scrutiny that could deter legitimate NGO activities in the country. As a result, NGOs have mobilised to challenge the probe, arguing that the committee's approach not only exceeded its mandate but also contravened the fundamental rights of NGO actors to operate without undue government interference.

"Amid mounting pressure, a crucial meeting was held between select NGO leaders and the Speaker of the House of Representatives. In the meeting, the Speaker acknowledged the overreach of the committee's actions and agreed that its demands extended beyond the scope of the investigation's intended purpose. He has consequently directed the Chairman of the Ad hoc Committee to stand down further action on the matter and explore a more collaborative and amicable means of engaging with NGOs, effectively ending the probe.

"The decision to suspend the investigation represents a significant victory for Nigeria's NGOs, reaffirming the need to uphold constitutional freedoms and protect NGOs from arbitrary government restrictions. Civil society organizations play an essential role in Nigeria's democratic development, good governance, and human rights promotion and protection. Efforts to curb their activities through overbearing investigations risk undermining the crucial work they do in supporting vulnerable communities and fostering democratic accountability," it said.

Why Speaker Abbas intervened - Spokesman

When contacted yesterday, Special Adviser to the Speaker on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, said "The Speaker's intervention on the matter was not to stall, suspend, stop, or end the Ad Hoc Committee's assignment, which was duly assigned/referred to it by the House at plenary after the adoption of a motion on the matter.

"From the reports available to the House leadership, there were insinuations that the Ad Hoc Committee tried to go beyond the constitutional boundaries of the powers of the National Assembly on investigating development partners and diplomatic missions.

"What the Speaker did was to call on the Committee to restrict its investigation to the constitutional powers of the parliament.

"Please, note that the Committee's assignment subsists, at the end of which it is expected to submit its report to the House for further action."

'We've seen evidence in the hands of terrorists'

In separate interviews with the Daily Trust, some victims of the Boko Haram crises in the North East said even though they did not personally see the officials of USAID and other international NGOs giving terrorists assistance directly, they had seen some of their donated items being used by the insurgents.

Malam Baba Isah, a resident of Goneri village in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State, said: "I am an eyewitness because we were held at the Boko Haram enclave at one time and we saw them cooking the same food items distributed to us in the town. They are the same bags and utensils.

"In fact, when Boko Haram annexed Buni Yadi town, they left behind many things that incriminated the NGOs. They left behind empty food bags and medicine sachets bearing the stickers of these organisations. Where did they get them from?" he asked.

However, Modu Garba of Gamboru-Ngala town in Borno State said he had been living in the area for 50 years but could not establish whether the insurgents were being sponsored by the USAID or other humanitarian aid partners.

"All that we hear is that helicopters drop weapons and food for Boko Haram insurgents without solid evidence. We know they are getting weapons and food but no one can tell exactly where they get them from.

"I know that an NGO, Action Against Hunger, used to supply food to camps to feed repentant Boko Haram members but I cannot tell whether they also supply to the Boko Haram fighters in their enclaves. I don't know that."

Abba Baga, an internally Displaced Person (IDP) from Baga, said many people around the Lake Chad region suspect USAID and other NGOs of "sponsoring" terrorists in the area.

"For instance, the Boko Haram fighters live on the Tumbus (islands) and nobody goes there, but you will get intelligence from the NGOs that certain places should be avoided because of possible attack.

"We got such intelligence several times and the attacks happened. So, whether we like it or not, these organizations do spy on us and help the insurgents to fight us," he said.

He called on the federal and state governments to take their engagements with the development partners with all sense of responsibility.

"These people (terrorists) are comfortable there. They kidnapped someone and when he regained his freedom, he told me that they have everything there; they have a generating set to light up the place and eat food lavishly with assorted drinks. How are they getting all these?" he asked.

Allegations should not be dismissed - Security experts

Some security sources and analysts have given varied perspectives on the matter.

These include Colonel A. Ahmed (rtd) and Brigadier-General Kukasheka Usman (rtd), who have both worked extensively in the North East at the height of the Boko Haram crisis.

A security and intelligence expert, Dr Kabiru Adamu has also given his expert opinion on the alleged USAID funding, while Senator Shehu Sani, who monitored and commented on the insurgency, and also met with personalities from across the divide within and outside the shores of Nigeria, especially at the formative stage of the insurgency, has put a context to the debate in an elaborate interview.

Chibok abductions set stage for foreign infiltration - Col. Ahmed

Colonel A. Ahmed (rtd) had worked extensively in the North East and had access to confidential information because of the responsibilities he held at the height of the Boko Haram insurgency. In his contribution to the debate, he explained how foreign NGOs found their way to the North East, why they are being suspected, and also traced the dynamics of Boko Haram funding right from their formative stage.

According to him, the April 14, 2014, abduction of the Chibok girls from their school brought about the international interest on Boko Haram and the rush by NGOs to participate in addressing the humanitarian needs of the belligerent.

"The rush by the NGOs coincided with the period Boko Haram was at its most dangerous, the era when global terrorism was at its peak with so many fronts in the limelight.

"These fuelled the belief that these NGOs were funding the terrorists in all aspects. These are mere allegations that are very strong and difficult to discard.

"Prior to 2014 when the NGOs were not in the conflict areas, there were no such allegations. I have operated in the conflict areas with the NGOs, arrested key Boko Haram members, interrogated and investigated several activities, yet there's no credible evidence as to the direct funding of Boko by the NGOs.

"All equipment used by the Boko Haram are either locally sourced or procured with the proceeds of crimes from the Sahel and Maghrib regions, which were well investigated and documented.

"But as long as USAID and the NGOs operate in the areas of conflict, as long as the allegations remain, Boko Haram will continue to benefit from the relief material directly and indirectly," he said.

According to him, the initial funding of Boko Haram under the leadership of Mohammed Yusuf and before they became violent included contribution from members, farming activities by members, donations from well-to-do members and politicians, and trading and sales of religious materials.

He said later funding of Boko Haram when it became violent included contributions from members within Nigeria and from abroad, kidnapping, robbery, and protection taxes within their annexed territory, trading, drugs, and support from other terrorist organisations.

Colonel Ahmed said undoubtedly, USAID and other NGOs have a major responsibility of humanitarian assistance, especially in areas of health and education.

"These organisations provided these supports to all assessed needy persons or communities within their areas of responsibilities.

"Boko Haram benefits through these supports mainly indirectly either through diversion or attacks on communities and IDP camps to steal the items provided by the NGOs. They tend to benefit more being that they have seeming freedom of action within the conflict areas," he said.

Absence of forensic financial trails fuel suspicion - Kukasheka

Brigadier-General Sani Kukasheka Usman is a retired Nigerian Army officer who served as the Director, Army Public Relations from 2015 to 2019, and before then, served as the spokesman of the army in Maiduguri, the hotbed of the Boko Haram insurgency.

According to him, "Allegations linking USAID and other NGOs to Boko Haram funding persist due to the complex nature of humanitarian work in insurgency-hit areas and the lack of clear, verifiable evidence.

"While public figures and the military have raised concerns, the challenge lies in the difficulty of tracing informal, cash-based terror financing and the allegations of suspected diversion of aid by NGOs to insurgents in the North East in particular.

"However, the absence of forensic financial trails and restricted access to some areas make it hard to establish a direct nexus. Rather than relying on suspicions, a more effective approach is to enhance transparency and accountability in aid operations. Many NGOs operate under genuine humanitarian mandates and their presence is often critical in regions the government cannot consistently reach, although many of them deviate from such policies and do things inimical to their mandate.

"A practical way forward is to deepen collaboration between aid agencies and security actors. The existing partnership between the Nigerian military and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), built on mutual respect and clearly defined boundaries, offers a model.

"Similar structured engagement, independent audits, and coordinated monitoring can help bridge the trust gap and ensure that humanitarian aid supports, rather than undermines national security," he said.

There's deep seated distrust - Kabiru Adamu

Dr Kabiru Adamu is a renowned counterterrorism expert and Managing Director of Beacon Consulting, which keeps track of security breaches especially in Nigeria.

Speaking to Daily Trust, he said: "Despite persistent denials from the now disbanded USAID and NGOs that it funded, allegations of their indirect involvement in funding terrorism, particularly by the nebulous group popularly called Boko Haram and other terrorist groups in Nigeria, continue to surface, fuelled by claims from U.S. and Nigerian lawmakers and the ensuing scrutiny by the Nigerian government.

"The recurring accusations, while largely unsubstantiated by concrete evidence linking legitimate aid to terror financing, highlight a deep-seated distrust and a complex landscape of suspicion surrounding international humanitarian efforts in conflict-ridden regions.

"USAID has vehemently refuted these claims, reaffirming its commitment to responsible assistance and condemning the violence perpetrated by Boko Haram. Similarly, many NGOs operating in Nigeria have pushed back against the probes, asserting that such investigations are 'unfair' and could hinder their crucial work in supporting vulnerable communities.

"There are indications that the Nigerian House of Representatives was made to stand down a broad investigation into NGOs, recognizing concerns about overreach and the potential to stifle legitimate civil society activities," he said.

According to Adamu, the persistence of these allegations, however, can be attributed to several factors, including the opacities in terrorist financing, considering that Boko Haram and its affiliates are known to employ diverse and often illicit funding mechanisms, including foreign donations, extortion, ransom, human and arms trafficking, and even exploiting local cash economies.

"The complex and often clandestine nature of these financial networks makes it challenging to definitively trace all funds and can lead to speculation about any large sums flowing into the region.

"Operating humanitarian programmes in conflict-affected areas like North East Nigeria presents immense logistical hurdles. Ensuring that aid reaches its intended beneficiaries without diversion or exploitation by armed groups is a constant struggle, even with stringent safeguards in place. This inherent difficulty can fuel public skepticism," he said.

Adamu added: "Allegations of this nature can also be influenced by political agendas, both domestic and international. They can serve to deflect blame, gain political leverage, or even undermine the credibility of foreign aid programmes."

How CDS sought investigation of alleged terrorism funding

Several attempts made to get official comment from the Defence Headquarters on whether the security chiefs had met with the leadership of the National Assembly proved abortive, as the Director, Defence Information, Tukur Gusau, a Brigadier-General referred our correspondent to the Director, Defence Media Operations, Markus Kangye, a Major-General.

When an inquiry was forwarded to Major-General Kangye on WhatsApp, it indicated that the message was read but it wasn't responded to as at when filing this report.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the CDS, General Christopher Musa, who has repeatedly highlighted the role of external support in sustaining terrorist activities in the country, reiterated his position.

Musa has consistently questioned how terrorist groups in Nigeria manage to sustain their operations despite sustained military offensives.

He had pointed to foreign financial and logistical support as a critical factor enabling the persistence of these groups.

On multiple occasions, the defence chief expressed concerns about the activities of international organisations operating in conflict zones, particularly in the North East.

He had alleged that some of these entities indirectly support terrorist groups through funding and training, thereby prolonging the insurgency.

The defence chief also raised alarms over the suspicious activities of certain international NGOs.

He also cited some instances where some of the organisations, ostensibly providing humanitarian aid, paid up to ten years' rent in advance for properties in insurgency-prone areas.

He questioned the rationale behind such long-term commitments, asking whether these NGOs had foreknowledge that terrorism would persist for another decade.

"As we speak, over 120,000 Boko Haram members have surrendered, and most of them came with hard currency. How did they get it? How are they funded? How did they get the training? How did they get the equipment?" he had asked at the time.

And during an interview with Aljazeera in January 2025, General Musa urged the United Nations to investigate the funding and training of Boko Haram terrorists.

His appeal came amid new intelligence that Boko Haram and ISWAP had begun deploying drones for surveillance ahead of attacks on security personnel.

"The UN needs to come in because we need to trace the funding. It is an international flow, and we do not have control over that," he said.

Aftermath of Perry's allegation at the U.S Congress

Investigation by the Daily Trust revealed that like in Nigeria, there has been no credible follow-up investigation by the U.S. government into Perry's allegation that USAID was funding Boko Haram and ISIS.

Instead, official U.S. responses emphasized strong denial and procedural oversight, rather than launching new investigations.

"I live in the U.S and I can confidently tell you that the government simply views the opinion put out there by Congressman Perry as mere ranting of an opposition," a source, who lives in Washington and does not want to be named, said.

The source, however, said instead of addressing Perry's allegation separately, there was what he called "Broader oversight context" to the matter.

He said: "USAID's Office of Inspector General (OIG) has conducted investigations into past grants--such as the $110,000 award to Helping Hand for Relief & Development (HHRD), which had alleged terror links.

"However, these OIG probes did not address Perry's specific charges related to Boko Haram or ISIS," he said.

Our correspondent reports that shortly after the damning allegation by Perry, the U.S. Mission to Nigeria publicly stated that "comprehensive monitoring and evaluation systems are in place" to ensure aid reaches intended recipients and that they would investigate any proven misuse.

Ambassador Richard Mills, who spoke at the time, said that there was "no evidence USAID funds Boko Haram," asserting that any credible findings would prompt immediate investigation in coordination with Nigerian authorities.

Presence of foreign trainers uncovered

In an interaction with Zagazola Makama, a counterinsurgency expert based in the North East, he said sources had confirmed to him the presence of foreign fighters linked to ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K) within ISWAP controlled territories.

He also shared what he penned on the matter, saying: "In December 2024, at least nine foreign operatives, including two white men and seven light skinned individuals, were sighted in Monguno and Marte LGAs in Borno State.

"The fighters, believed to be from Pakistan and Afghanistan, were heavily armed and equipped with drones, cameras, recorders, and notepads, gathering information in ISWAP controlled areas. They spoke English and Arabic, with translations provided by an ISWAP interpreter fluent in Kanuri and Hausa.

"Three weeks later, on January 3, 2025, at approximately 1944Hrs, the group returned this time with ISWAP escort units mounted on motorcycles ferrying them between locations. During this visit, they were seen inquiring about ISWAP's taxation policies and its control over local farming, fishing, and market activities.

"It was gathered that ahead of each movement, the group deployed drones to survey the target area. They spent entire days conducting reconnaissance before being escorted back to Kusuma, ISWAP's headquarters in Marte LGA, under heavy guard at nightfall.

"They reportedly travel via water vessels in the early hours of the morning, touring Lake Chad Basin Authority (LCRBA) areas before returning by nightfall. Notably, during their visits, the foreign fighters took extensive photographs and notes suggesting they were either documenting ISWAP's governance model for propaganda purposes or preparing strategic assessments for future operations.

"A recent ISWAP video released by AMAQ confirmed that foreign ISIS fighters are actively training their West African counterparts in the Lake Chad region," he said.

Past allegations by Nigerian politicians

Daily Trust also chronicled some allegations against NGOs in North East Nigeria over time.

In 2019, at a press briefing after returning from Borno, as Chairman of Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ndume accused unnamed NGOs of connivance with Boko Haram.

"Various NGOs in that area are conniving with the insurgents - providing them information, logistics and so many things," he had said.

Also in 2019, a top security operative claimed that a captured Boko Haram commander confessed to receiving logistics support from NGOs.

"The suspect confirmed that NGOs were supplying food and drugs to the terrorists in the forest," he had said.

Equally in 2019, in a motion raised during plenary at the National Assembly, Rep. Mohammed Tahir Monguno, who is now the Senate Chief Whip, called for investigation into NGOs allegedly funding or aiding Boko Haram.

"We should investigate activities of all NGOs operating in the country, in line with the possibility of their link to terrorist group Boko Haram..."

In like manner, Hon. Gudaji Kazaure, while he was at the House of Representatives had made a remark during plenary on insecurity when he said: "The most important thing is for Mr President to be aware of those NGOs that are giving medication, support, food and others to the terrorists. If we don't stop those NGOs... we will not succeed in this war."

And most recently, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State called for an investigation after an NGO was found simulating weapons training in a hotel.

Its operations were suspended pending investigation.

"Pending the outcome of the police investigation, Governor Zulum has directed sealing of the hotel and suspension of ACTED from any humanitarian activity in the state," a statement said.

USAID's role in North East Nigeria

Before the suspension of their funding by President Trump, USAID had been one of the primary humanitarian actors in the North East since the onset of the insurgency.

They reportedly provided over 50 per cent of therapeutic food for severely malnourished children, and supported maternal and reproductive health services in IDP camps and rural areas.

USAID also funded shelters, clean water, and sanitation services for displaced communities.

Daily Trust reports that a six-week purge in March 2025 eliminated around 83-83 per cent of USAID's programmes (about 5,200 of 6,200), and therefore, approximately 94 per cent of staff were laid off or placed on administrative leave.

On July 1, 2025, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that USAID would cease independent foreign aid operations, transferring remaining aid responsibilities to the State Department.

Therefore, the State Department now manages any remaining U.S. foreign aid and humanitarian assistance, and some non-profit and UN partners desperately seek alternative funding as US-backed development programmes in countries like Nigeria and other countries face disruptions.

