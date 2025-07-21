Nigeria: UN Chief Guterres Pays Tribute to Buhari, Hails His Legacy of Peace, Multilateralism

The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, on Friday paid tribute to Nigeria's former President, Muhammadu Buhari, following his death at the age of 82.

During a condolence visit to Nigeria House in New York, Guterres described Buhari as a leader whose legacy would endure through his dedication to Nigeria, Africa, and global cooperation.

"On behalf of the United Nations, I extend my heartfelt condolences on the passing of His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari," Guterres wrote in the condolence register. "President Buhari will be remembered for his steadfast commitment to selfless service, his leadership in advancing peace and stability across the African region and his dedication to strengthening institutions in Nigeria."

He added, "President Buhari was also a great supporter of the United Nations and a strong voice for multilateralism, solidarity and sustainable development around the world."

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the UN Chief reflected on his working relationship with Buhari, describing him as "a great admirer of his extraordinary work."

"I had the privilege to work with President Buhari," he said. "Not only in defence of the interest of his own country, Nigeria, but in his commitment to the African continent, to sustainable development and very particularly to the United Nations and multilateralism."

On Buhari's role in regional diplomacy, Guterres noted, "I think President Buhari has been a leading personality in defending the interests of West Africa and in a very difficult context, in affirming Nigeria's leadership. His contribution to West Africa's peace and security was of course very much appreciated."

The UN Secretary-General extended the organisation's condolences to Buhari's family, the Nigerian government and the people of Nigeria, stating, "In this moment of loss, our thoughts are with his family, the Government and the people of Nigeria."

Chargé d'Affaires at Nigeria's Permanent Mission to the UN, Mr. Syndoph Endoni, thanked Guterres for the visit, describing Buhari as "a statesman whose voice carried weight far beyond Nigeria's borders."

President Buhari died on Sunday in London and was laid to rest on Tuesday in his hometown, Daura.