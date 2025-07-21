Nigeria: Katsina Governor Suffers Minor Injuries in Road Accident

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, sustained minor injuries in road accident that occurred Saturday evening, while travelling along the Daura - Katsina Highway.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, confirmed that the incident occurred during the Governor's official engagement, but assured the public that there were no serious injuries sustained.

"We are pleased to confirm that the Governor is in good health and stable condition, with no serious injuries sustained," the statement read.

Governor Radda, who remains in high spirits, thanked the Almighty Allah for His protection and extended appreciation to the citizens of Katsina and other well-wishers for their prayers and concern.

The statement has calmed nerves across the state, with many taking to social media to express relief and continued support for the Governor's safety and leadership.