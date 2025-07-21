Nigeria: Katsina Governor Discharged, Thanks Well-Wishers After Minor Road Accident

21 July 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ogalah Ibrahim

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State has been discharged after being involved in a minor road accident on Sunday evening along the Daura-Katsina road.

The update was confirmed by the governor's Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, who noted that Radda is in good health and high spirits. Bashir Ahmed, former media aide to late President Muhammadu Buhari, also corroborated the news, citing information from the Katsina Local Government Area chairman.

Following the incident, Governor Radda expressed gratitude to the people of Katsina State and Nigerians at large for their prayers and concern. In a short live video address from his residence on Sunday, the governor said:

"Bismillahir Rahmanir Rahim. Dear brothers and sisters of Katsina State and beyond, we are deeply grateful for all your prayers and concern. By the will of Allah, we were tested with a car accident--but Alhamdulillah, we came out safe and unharmed."

The governor was briefly placed under medical observation as a precaution but has since resumed normal activities.

