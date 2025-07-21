Liberia: Determine Girls Reject Rochell Woodson As CAF Delegation Head, LFA Defends Decision

MONROVIA — A power struggle between Liberia's top women's football club and the country's football governing body is threatening to overshadow Determine Girls FC's campaign in the upcoming CAF Women's Champions League WAFU Zone A qualifiers.

Over the weekend, the reigning Liberian Women's Upper League champions formally rejected the Liberia Football Association's (LFA) appointment of Rochell Woodson as head of delegation for their trip to Senegal. The club cited long-standing tensions between Woodson and Determine Girls financier Cassell A. Kouh, who is expected to travel with the team and oversee much of the logistical planning.

"It's no secret within our football community that there have been tensions between Sister Rochell and CEO Mr. Kouh," said Determine Girls President Grace Hawa Weah. "Appointing her under such strained conditions could create unnecessary distractions during this important regional tournament."

Weah noted that Kouh, who is financing the team's participation, has assumed key responsibilities normally handled by the delegation head, making Woodson's presence counterproductive.

In a follow-up letter submitted by club secretary general Gustufu J. Karpeh, the team officially petitioned the LFA to reconsider the appointment. "In the interest of unity and national representation, we respectfully request that the LFA select an alternative head of delegation," the letter read.

LFA Dismisses Club's Protest

But the Liberia Football Association is not backing down.

LFA President Mustapha Raji, speaking on Punch FM, described the club's protest as "unprofessional" and rooted in personal disputes rather than institutional merit. "The LFA cannot withdraw Madam Woodson's appointment based on personal grievances," Raji said. "That's not a professional reason."

He further emphasized that Determine Girls, as a member club, has no authority to veto an official appointment made by the federation.

Raji also disputed Kouh's authority within the club, stating that Determine Girls' licensing documents on file with the LFA do not list Kouh as CEO or legal owner. "The registered officials are Robertson Werner and an individual named Polo," Raji noted. "We don't act on informal claims of ownership."

He downplayed any perception of tension between Woodson and the club's leadership, insisting that Woodson and President Weah have a "cordial working relationship" and that her appointment is consistent with LFA regulations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Women Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I will not open a Pandora's box where clubs start rejecting delegation heads for personal reasons," Raji added. "The head of delegation doesn't interfere with coaching or matchday responsibilities. They serve as liaison--nothing more."

CAF Qualifiers Kick Off in Senegal

The controversy now looms over Liberia's representatives at a critical moment. The CAF Women's Champions League WAFU Zone A qualifiers--set for Dakar--serve as the gateway to continental competition. Senegal's Aigles de la Médina are the defending champions.

Determine Girls are entering the tournament for a fifth straight year, having first qualified in 2020. Their consistent presence at the regional level has elevated the profile of Liberian women's football, making the internal friction all the more unwelcome.

Despite the discord, the team is expected to depart for Senegal in the coming days with Woodson still listed as the official head of delegation.