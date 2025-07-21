Liberia: Court Sentences Rep. Bility's Son to 4 Years for Drug and Weapons Charges

MONROVIA — Criminal Court 'C' at the Temple of Justice has sentenced Peach H. Bility, son of Nimba County District #7 Representative Musa Hassan Bility, to four years in prison for unlicensed possession of controlled drugs and related crimes, following a guilty plea that avoided a full jury trial.

Judge Joe S. Barkon handed down the sentence Friday, citing Bility's "voluntary plea with remorse." The court ordered that the eight months Bility already served in pretrial detention be deducted from his sentence, and that three months before the end of his term, he be transferred to the Ministry of Justice's Division of Probation Services for counseling and reintegration.

"This court sentences the defendant to FOUR YEARS with deduction of the eight months already served. Three months to the expiry date, he shall be released to the Probation Division for rehabilitation to prepare him for reintegration into society," the ruling stated.

Guilty Plea, Charges, and Drug Seizure

Peach Bility entered a plea deal with state prosecutors earlier this week, reversing his initial not guilty plea. His legal team, led by Cllr. Michael Wilkins Wright, successfully requested the dismissal of a sequestered jury that had been selected in anticipation of a full trial.

The charges stemmed from his March 24, 2024 arrest at Miami Beach, Mamba Point, where he was caught in possession of various narcotics and weapons. According to the indictment, Bility was trading and distributing illegal drugs from his gray vehicle, plate A41029-LB, in beach communities in Monrovia and surrounding areas.

Authorities said they discovered 21.4 grams of a cannabis-fentanyl mixture locally known as Kush, 500 grams of marijuana referred to as Lawo, a single-barrel pistol, two additional firearms including one manufactured in the U.S., and a pack of ammunition. The drugs were valued at US$428 and L$1.42 million, according to court documents.

Legal Grounds for Sentencing

Bility was indicted under Sections 14.85 and 14.89 of Liberia's Amended Penal Code, which cover unlicensed possession, sale, trade, distribution, and transport of controlled substances--both classified as first-degree felonies.

His sentencing followed Chapter 16, Section 16.5 of the Criminal Procedure Law, which allows courts to accept guilty pleas in chambers and issue immediate sentences without a full trial. The court had earlier ordered a pre-sentence investigation by the probation office, which informed the final judgment.

State Cites Social Harm, Community Threats

Prosecutors argued that the drugs Bility trafficked are among the most destructive substances fueling Liberia's growing youth drug crisis. They said the widespread use of Kush and marijuana continues to drive crime, spark community fear, and expose residents to physical and emotional trauma.

Security agencies, including the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency and the Liberia National Police, said Bility was arrested based on intelligence from confidential informants. He was reportedly apprehended in plain view while smoking at Miami Beach. In a voluntary statement--witnessed by his lawyer--he admitted to the act.