Liberia: Lawmakers Advance Bill to Create Permanent Asset Recovery Commission

In a push to institutionalize the fight against corruption, Liberia's House of Representatives has begun legislative proceedings on a bill to create a permanent commission with sweeping powers to recover stolen public assets.

The proposed law--titled the Independent Commission on Asset Recovery and Property Retrieval (ICARPR) Act--was introduced Tuesday by Bong County District #2 Representative James M. Kolleh and immediately referred to three key House committees for review. The bill seeks to establish an autonomous anti-corruption body with legal authority to investigate, seize, and retrieve government assets illicitly acquired or diverted by public officials and private entities.

"This commission will be central to ensuring accountability and the prosecution of those responsible for the illegal conversion of public assets," said Kolleh, who chairs the House Committee on Rules, Order and Administration. "It is imperative that we institutionalize this fight to guarantee transparency and justice."

Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon announced that the bill has been forwarded to the Judiciary; Ways, Means, Finance and Development Planning; and Good Governance committees. The panels are expected to consult legal experts, civil society groups, and anti-graft bodies during the upcoming legislative recess and present recommendations when plenary resumes.

From Executive Order to Permanent Law

The legislation would give statutory backing to an initiative first launched through executive action. In March 2024, President Joseph Boakai signed Executive Order No. 126, creating the Asset Recovery and Property Retrieval Task Force (AREPT). A year later, Executive Order No. 145 expanded its mandate to enhance coordination with the Ministry of Justice, the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), and international law enforcement.

While AREPT has opened more than two dozen investigations and identified dozens of suspect properties and transactions, governance experts have raised concerns about its reliance on presidential authority--warning that its efforts could unravel without legislative protection.

The new bill aims to address those concerns by creating a fully funded, independent commission with prosecutorial powers and a mandate that outlives the current administration.

Powers and Mandate

If passed, the ICARPR would be empowered to:

Investigate and prosecute economic crimes including illicit enrichment, money laundering, and the wrongful conversion of public property;

Collaborate with international enforcement agencies to trace and repatriate assets hidden abroad;

Maintain financial and operational independence through a dedicated budget;

Report annually to the Legislature, ensuring parliamentary oversight and public transparency.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Several civil society organizations have welcomed the bill, calling it a long-overdue step in shielding Liberia's anti-corruption agenda from political interference.

"The fight against corruption needs teeth--permanent ones," said a senior official at the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL), speaking on background. "This bill, if passed and enforced, could change the game."

During the recess, the assigned committees are expected to engage AREPT officials and governance experts to fine-tune the bill. Lawmakers say the consultations will be critical in ensuring the commission is insulated from political interference while remaining accountable to the public.

Representative Kolleh and other supporters stress that without a permanent legal framework, Liberia's asset recovery efforts risk faltering as administrations change and political will fluctuates.

"The institutionalization of asset recovery is not just about chasing stolen money," Kolleh said. "It's about restoring faith in public service."