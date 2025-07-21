Liberia: ULFA Threatens Shutdown Over Unpaid Arrears, Poor Conditions

The University of Liberia Faculty Association (ULFA) has issued a one-month ultimatum to the UL administration, the Liberian Senate, and the Executive Branch to settle longstanding grievances over unpaid retroactive salaries, poor working conditions, and administrative inaction--or face possible academic shutdown before the new semester begins.

The resolution, adopted during a tense General Assembly Friday, July 18, gives national stakeholders until mid-August to address seven key demands, including the payment of financial arrears, salary harmonization, and the release of long-promised reports. Faculty members warned that failure to act will trigger a vote at an emergency assembly to either resume or suspend all academic activities.

"We are giving the university and the government one final window," said ULFA President Dr. Edna Johnny. "Our dignity and working environment are not negotiable."

Chronic Neglect, Rising Frustration

Faculty members expressed deep frustration over what they described as years of unfulfilled commitments by the UL administration. Citing a string of unimplemented resolutions and a dormant Memorandum of Understanding dating back to 2021, ULFA accused the administration of neglecting urgent faculty needs, including sanitation, office space, teaching tools, and fair compensation.

Dr. Johnny said engagements with UL President Dr. Layli Maparyan, particularly following the January 2025 resolution, have yielded "very limited progress." She noted that promised reports--such as the university's "100-day deliverables" and findings from the controversial "Dorr Cooper" investigation--remain pending.

"We've made every effort to find common ground. We've held meetings. We've waited. But there has been no serious commitment," she told the assembly.

Key Demands on the Table

In its formal resolution, ULFA called for immediate action on seven critical issues:

Payment of all retroactive financial claims , particularly for employees with more than five years of service;

, particularly for employees with more than five years of service; Return of funds allegedly seized by the university's comptroller without notice or explanation;

allegedly seized by the university's comptroller without notice or explanation; Release of the 'Dorr Cooper' report , which has drawn scrutiny over faculty dismissals and due process;

, which has drawn scrutiny over faculty dismissals and due process; Delivery of Dr. Maparyan's 100-day report , which was promised as a sign of administrative transparency;

, which was promised as a sign of administrative transparency; Renovation and expansion of campus lavatories , citing ongoing public health and hygiene risks;

, citing ongoing public health and hygiene risks; Resolution of faculty promotion delays , which members say are long overdue;

, which members say are long overdue; Correction of persistent salary disparities across academic and staff ranks.

The resolution mandates ULFA's leadership to intensify engagements with the university and government during the 30-day window. Once the deadline expires, an emergency General Assembly will vote on whether to continue with the academic calendar or initiate a full disengagement.

Last Chance Before Shutdown

The looming threat of disengagement comes amid an already fragile academic environment at Liberia's premier public university. Past strikes have led to months-long class suspensions, graduation delays, and growing discontent among students.

"This time we won't go back to the classrooms unless we see tangible change," one faculty member declared during the meeting.

ULFA members underscored that while they remain committed to education, their patience is near breaking point. The upcoming emergency assembly, they stressed, will entertain only two motions: resume classes if demands are met, or down tools if the administration and government fail to act.

"The next semester cannot begin on broken promises," Dr. Johnny warned.