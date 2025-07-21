Liberia: Monrovia Declaration Launches Mano River Union Parliament

MONROVIA — Lawmakers from Liberia, Sierra Leone, Côte d'Ivoire and Guinea have signed a landmark agreement creating the Mano River Union Parliament, a new regional body aimed at tackling shared problems through legislative cooperation.

The agreement, known as the Monrovia Declaration, was signed Sunday during a high-level gathering in Liberia's capital. The new Parliament is expected to focus on cross-border issues such as smuggling, trade, climate change and youth unemployment.

"This is a big step for our region," said Liberia's Speaker Richard Koon. "We can no longer solve these problems in isolation. The MRU Parliament gives us a unified voice."

Lawmakers Step Forward

Regional cooperation has often been led by presidents and foreign ministries. This move signals a shift, with lawmakers stepping up to shape policies that transcend national borders.

Sierra Leone's Speaker, Segepoh Solomon Thomas, said the region faces common struggles like fragile security, climate shocks and trade barriers that require a coordinated response.

"Our countries share borders and burdens," Thomas said. "This Parliament gives us a formal way to align our policies and hold our governments accountable."

Structure and Goals

Each country will send between five and 15 lawmakers to the new body. Delegates will serve four-year renewable terms and have parliamentary immunity when acting in their official capacity.

The MRU Parliament will draft and vote on regional laws, oversee joint development projects, harmonize trade and customs policies, and monitor compliance with MRU agreements. Proportional and gender-inclusive representation will be a guiding principle.

Koon outlined five key priorities: stopping smuggling, addressing climate threats, promoting regional trade, advancing women's rights and strengthening legislative oversight.

"From fuel to timber and minerals, smuggling is bleeding our countries," he said. "It's time to unify customs rules and tighten oversight at our borders."

Backed by the Region

Guinea's Dansa Kourouma and Côte d'Ivoire's Adama Bictogo voiced strong support, calling the Parliament a tool for peacebuilding and economic recovery.

Josephine Nkrumah, ECOWAS's permanent representative in Liberia, called the move "a critical next step" in West African integration and urged the body to align its work with broader ECOWAS and African Union goals.

MRU Secretary-General Simeon Moribah said the Parliament could become a model for legislative cooperation across Africa.

The meeting ended with a joint communiqué and a commitment to move swiftly. Legislative staff from the four countries will now draft the Parliament's charter and institutional framework. A follow-up meeting is planned to finalize the setup and secure regional support.

"This can't just be a talking shop," Thomas said. "We need a Parliament that enforces agreements and gives citizens across the region a real voice."

From Borders to Bridges

In many communities along the MRU frontier, where family ties, trade routes and security issues often overlap, the Parliament is being welcomed as long overdue.

"Integration is not a gift," Thomas said. "It's a responsibility. And through this Parliament, we can legislate together and grow together."

The inaugural session is expected before the end of the year, with lawmakers hoping it will lay the foundation for peace, trade and stronger governance across the region.