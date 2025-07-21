Rwanda Crush Lesotho in T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier

Rwanda women's national cricket team kicked off their campaign at the 2025 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier (Division Two) with a dominant 10-wicket victory over Lesotho on Sunday, July 20, at Botswana Cricket Association Oval.

In what turned out to be a one-sided affair, Lesotho won the toss and chose to bat first but struggled against Rwanda's sharp bowling attack. They were bowled out for just 23 runs in 10.1 overs, with none of their batters reaching double figures.

Kananelo Molapo (4 runs off 10 balls) and Paballo Pheko (4 runs off 14 balls) were Lesotho's top scorers, highlighting the team's batting struggles.

Rwanda made light work of the chase, reaching the target in just 3.1 overs without losing a wicket. Player of the match Marie Diane Bimenyimana led the charge with an unbeaten 15 runs off 12 balls, while her opening partner Merveille Uwase contributed 8 runs off 7 balls, including a boundary.

Following the emphatic win, Rwanda now tops Group A with 2 points.

In the other group fixture, Malawi defeated Cameroon by 38 runs, having posted 111/5 and restricting Cameroon to 73 runs.

Fixtures--Monday, July 21

Rwanda vs Malawi

Cameroon vs Lesotho