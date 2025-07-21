Liberia: MoH Reinforces Zero Tolerance for Corruption

The Ministry of Health has officially launched its Anti-Fraud, Anti-Corruption, and Whistleblower Protection Policy to reinforce its commitment to transparency and accountability in the health sector.

This policy outlines clear procedures for reporting fraud, protecting whistleblowers, and promoting ethical conduct throughout the entire health sector. It reflects the Ministry's zero tolerance for corruption and aligns with national and international anti-corruption standards.

"The health and trust of the Liberian people depend on the integrity of our healthcare system. This policy is a bold step towards building a more transparent and accountable health sector," said Dr. Louise M. Kpoto, Minister of Health.