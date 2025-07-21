Liberia: Justice May Elude Liberian War Victims.

When President Joseph Nyuma Boakai signed Executive Order #131 in 2024, establishing the Office of War and Economic Crimes Court for Liberia, it was greeted with hope, especially among victims of the Liberian Civil War, that justice was in sight, but it seems not to be the case now, in the face of serious funding challenges.

Despite the formal opening of the Office and the subsequent appointment of an Executive Director, the country's institution overseeing the establishment of a hybrid tribunal to prosecute key actors or perpetrators of war crimes and crimes against humanity is glaringly cash-stricken, even before taking off for its mission.

The War and Economic Crimes Tribunal is gradually becoming a far-fetched dream, as Liberia's key partner, the United States of America, appears less enthusiastic, particularly under the current U.S. President, Donald Trump.

Outgoing U.S. Ambassador to Liberia, Mark Toner, has confirmed in Monrovia that while there had been strong backing from previous U.S. administrations, current support is waning due to shifting priorities in Washington.

"Before I arrived in Liberia and even after my arrival, there was considerable support from previous U.S. administrations. But now, because of shifting priorities, the U.S. government is offering more technical assistance and less financial support," Ambassador Toner said.

The Government of Liberia lacks funding even to adequately support operations of the Office of War and Economic Crimes Court, let alone the establishment of a tribunal to prosecute perpetrators of war crimes, which is the wish of war victims across the country.

This is the stark reality facing Liberians. "It's not an easy task, and I'll say this, it's lacking resources. I know President Boakai prioritizes this, but he and his administration also need to provide the resources required for it to function properly," Toner emphasized.

Currently, the OWECC is struggling to maintain operations due to inconsistent funding, as Ambassador Toner notes, "They get some money; it runs out, and then they have to go looking for more. That's not how you run a serious national priority."

Without a clear U.S.-driven support for the tribunal in Liberia, it may be difficult for Liberia to see other friendly countries coming to her assistance in this endeavor, especially in the wake of global economic challenges that are being fueled by Trump's war on trade, imposing taxes on nations that seem to have trade advantages over the United States.

In all this, the culture of impunity stares the faces of Liberians, including victims from the civil wars, who long to face perpetrators in court to recount their ordeals at the hands of gun-toting rebels. Making the war crimes tribunal a reality for Liberia, where two previous Liberian administrations failed, is the biggest challenge of the Boakai Administration, which seems to have the willpower but lacks the funds needed to achieve this.