West Africa: 'Urgent and Essential'

The Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States Parliament, Committee on Political Affairs, Peace, Security and Arms, Bomi County Senator, Edwin Melvin Snowe, Jr. has described as appropriate, urgent and essential the admission of the Alliance of Sahel State (AES) into the Internal-governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering (GIABA) in West Africa.

Currently, the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) is not part of the Inter-Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa. AES is a mutual defense pact formed by the military-led governments of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso. AES was established in late 2023 as a response to regional instability and a split from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The AES aims to provide mutual support against external threats and internal security challenges. Furthermore, the formation of the three countries, all of which were under military rule, has faced various challenges, including terrorist threats and political instability. They formed the AES after leaving ECOWAS, citing dissatisfaction with the regional bloc's approach to their situation.

Interestingly, the AES emphasizes mutual defense and cooperation among its members to address security threats and maintain stability. The relationship with ECOWAS, the formation of the AES represents a significant shift in the regional political landscape, marking a departure from ECOWAS for these three nations and on potential confederation. Some discussions have suggested the AES could evolve into a confederation, indicating a deeper level of integration beyond a simple defense pact

On the other hand, GIABA is a specialized institution of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), whose primary role is to facilitate the adoption and implementation of anti-money laundering (AML) and combating the financing of terrorism (CFT) measures within the region. It also serves as the FATF-Style Regional Body (FSRB) for West Africa, working to ensure member states comply with international AML/CFT standards.

Over the weekend, GIABA held its Extraordinary Ministerial Meeting in Accra, Ghana, which was graced by the Vice President of Ghana, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, GIABA Director General Edwin W. Harris, Jr., Senator Edwin Snowe, among others.

The focus of the meeting is to deliberate on strategy and plan to ensure that the Alliance of Sahel States is fully included and participates in GIABA activities. Additionally, the gathering aims to expand deliberations and policies on anti-money laundering, security, governance, peace, and economic productivity in the region, among other areas.

Delivering a special remark on behalf of the ECOWAS Parliament at the opening of the Extraordinary Meeting of the GIABA Ministerial Committee, in Accra, Ghana, Senator Snowe reminded the gathering that one of the importance of the meeting, is the admission of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) into GIABA, which he termed as not only appropriate, but urgent and essential.

" The other focus of this meeting, which is the admission of the Alliance of Sahel States into GIABA, is not only appropriate, but urgent and essential. It is in this context that the admission of the AES countries into GIABA is of strategic importance and must be welcomed. I cannot overemphasize that the exclusion of the AES countries from GIABA's technical oversight and peer evaluation framework creates a serious institutional gap that could be exploited by actors engaged in money laundering, terrorist financing, and other financial crimes," Chairman Snowe noted.

Providing the danger of the three countries exclusion from GIABA, he stated that the risk of these jurisdictions becoming safe havens or unregulated corridors for illicit activities cannot be ignored, therefore, as such, he recommended that their integration into GIABA is not a matter of political accommodation but rather an operational imperative for regional safety, stability, and effective collective action.

" Furthermore, the ECOWAS Parliament holds the view that the admission of the AES countries into GIABA can serve as a bridge, laying the foundation for re-engagement, trust-building, and constructive dialogue across the region. It opens a pathway for ensuring that the ideals of ECOWAS, peace, solidarity, development, and integration, remain inclusive and forward-looking, even in times of political divergence, Senator Snowe pointed out.

He asserted that It is therefore the hope of the ECOWAS Parliament that as the distinguished Ministerial Committee Meeting begins its deliberations, the outcomes will not only pave the way for the full participation of the AES countries in GIABA but will also serve as a renewed spirit of regional cooperation and a spirit that recognizes the interdependence of the region security, oneness economic space, and the shared future that binds all West African peoples.

The regional peace and security icon stated that the ECOWAS Parliament pledges its continued support to GIABA and reaffirms its commitment to advancing policies and frameworks that promote transparency, accountability, and good governance.