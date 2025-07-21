Liberia Decentralizes Passport Services

21 July 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Kruah Thompson

In a historic move aimed at improving public access to essential services, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' passport division has, for the first time, decentralized the issuance of Liberian passports beyond the capital.

Bong and Grand Gedeh Counties are the first beneficiaries of this new development, and it is expected to be extended to other counties based on its performance and ability to meet their expectations.

Until now, Monrovia had been the sole location where Liberians could apply for and receive their passports, often requiring residents in distant counties to travel long distances and incur huge expenditures to obtain a passport.

Disclosing over the weekend, Information Minister Jerolinmek Mathew Piah read a statement on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to him, the official dedication ceremonies for the newly established passport issuance centers in Bong and Grand Gedeh are scheduled for Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

These events will mark a significant milestone in Liberia's efforts to make government services more accessible to citizens nationwide.

"This is a proud moment for the Ministry and the people of Liberia. It is our hope that this decentralization will reduce delays, ease travel burdens, and foster a more inclusive approach to national documentation," Piah stated.

The move is expected to be welcomed by residents, especially those in rural areas who previously faced logistical and financial challenges in obtaining travel documents.

The Ministry also hinted that this initiative could serve as a pilot for future expansions into other countries as part of a broader national decentralization strategy.

