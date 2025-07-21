Liberia: Uncertainty Over War Crimes Court's Formation

Monrovia — The establishment of a War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia may be in jeopardy due to a lack of sustained support, despite the government's formation of an office to spearhead the process.

Outgoing U.S. Ambassador to Liberia, Mark Toner, disclosed that while there had been strong backing from previous U.S. administrations, current support is waning due to shifting priorities in Washington.

"Before I arrived in Liberia and even after my arrival, there was considerable support from previous U.S. administrations. But now, because of shifting priorities, the U.S. government is offering more technical assistance and less financial support," Ambassador Toner said.

He stressed that the initiative is being hampered by a lack of adequate resources.

"It's not an easy task, and I'll say this, it's lacking resources. I know President Boakai prioritizes this, but he and his administration also need to provide the resources required for it to function properly," Toner emphasized.

Currently, the Office of the War and Economic Crimes Court is struggling to maintain operations due to inconsistent funding. "They get some money, it runs out, and then they have to go looking for more. That's not how you run a serious national priority," the Ambassador noted.

He said that while the United States, along with partners like the European Union, Sweden, and Germany, recognizes the importance of the court, he could not provide a clear outlook on future U.S. support.

"I just can't," he said candidly, when asked how much assistance Liberia should expect from the U.S.

Expectations had been high for robust U.S. backing, especially following strong statements from American officials. However, following the death of former rebe leader and influential Liberian senator Prince Y. Johnson, the momentum appears to have slowed, with attention seemingly diverted.

Toner, however, clarified that the shift in support has nothing to do with Senator Johnson's passing, but rather reflects changes within the U.S. administration. While he did not rule out future support, he said nothing is guaranteed at this point.

In May 2024, President Joseph Boakai signed an executive order establishing an Office for the War and Economic Crimes Court. The office is tasked with laying foundation for a special international tribunal, in collaboration with global partners.

The court is expected to prosecute individuals responsible for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and economic crimes committed during Liberia's civil wars between 1989 and 2003.

When asked whether corruption and poor governance are stalling Liberia's development, Ambassador Toner didn't mince words: "Corruption is a major obstacle, deeply rooted," he said.

He emphasized that the government must ensure timely and fair compensation for public servants as a critical first step in fighting corruption.

Equally important, he noted, is a shift in the mindset of public officials, away from self-enrichment, toward genuine public service. He added that the government must be able to raise revenue and make appropriate allocations to ministries and agencies to promote national development.

Toner concluded by saying that while Liberia has the right institutions, including auditing bodies, those institutions must follow through with prosecutions to send a strong message.

The ambassador made these remarks when he appeared on a live talk show in Monrovia recently. Editing by Jonathan Browne