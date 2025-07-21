Liberia: Pro-Tempore Endorses Anti-Drug Awareness Campaign

Monrovia — The fight against illicit drugs remains a top priority for both ordinary citizens and prominent Liberians. Over the weekend, Senate Pro-Tempore, Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, endorsed national efforts against drug abuse by pledging her support to awareness campaigns, rehabilitation, and reintegration initiatives.

She offered a building in Grand Bassa County to the Center for Rehabilitation and Reintegration (CFRR) to establish a rehabilitation center and called for a formal partnership. She emphasized the urgent need for rehabilitation centers in every county across Liberia.

To jumpstart the initiative, the Senator made an initial contribution of US$10,000 and committed to renovating and furnishing the facility.

Speaking at the fifth graduation ceremony of the CFRR, Senator Karnga-Lawrence referenced the Liberian civil war, which claimed an estimated 250,000 lives. She stated her belief that a comparable number of people may have died from drug abuse, highlighting how substance use is affecting communities across the country.

Calling for greater national attention to the crisis, she appealed to women to take a leadership role in the fight. She acknowledged Amah Giddings, a single mother, who shared her personal story, and urged her and other women to advocate for stronger legislative action.

"Let's pay more attention to drugs and what is happening in our country," the Senator urged. "Mothers should take the lead."

Turning to the graduates, all young women, Madam Karnga-Lawrence encouraged them with the words: "Only you can make the decision to save yourself."

Senator Abraham Darius Dillon of Montserrado County, founder of the CFRR, expressed joy at seeing families reunite and transformed their lives.

"We started this as a pilot project so the government could see that rehabilitation is achievable with the right programs, policies, and funding," said Senator Dillon.

A key part of the program was when Amah Giddings expressed her frustration over her son's years-long battle with drug addiction. Despite seeking help in Liberia and Ghana, she described the pace of recovery and national action as slow. She announced her intention to lead a coalition of women to petition the Legislature and urge the Executive branch to take concrete action.

"I'm calling on all parents, especially mothers, to join the awareness campaign against narcotic substances," she said.

Martin Kollah, former National Secretary of the Liberty Party, pledged that the party would contribute LD50, 000 monthly to support the CFRR. He vowed to support efforts to stop the inflow of drugs into the country and to back Senator Dillon's vision for drug-free Liberia.

Senator Joseph Jallah of Lofa County also pledged support to CFRR, noting that the fight against drugs is a national responsibility.

One of the graduates, Enerstine Kaindoli, shared her personal journey. Once a drug user who lost her self-esteem, she is now grateful to CFRR for helping her recover and providing vocational training.

"I now have skills I can use to earn a living. I call on my peers to say no to substance abuse," she said.

The graduation ceremony marked the fifth cohort of CFRR's rehabilitation program. Since 2021, the center has graduated about 200 individuals. The event, held at the CFRR facility in Cooper's Farm Community, Paynesville, attracted parents, dignitaries, and members of the public.

Illicit drugs refer to highly addictive and illegal substances such as heroin, cocaine, and meth. While the decision to use one of these drugs for the first time is usually a voluntary one, an unexpected addiction can make the decision to quit later significantly harder. Editing by Jonathan Browne