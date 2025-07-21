Liberia: UN Women Celebrates 15 Years in Liberia

The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, also known as UN Women, is marking 15 years of its existence in Liberia.

UN Women officially established a country office here in 2009, and in 2010 they initiated early programs on peace huts, market women, and on gender base violence (GBV).

However, from 2011 to present they have been actively engaged through annual programming, advocacy in coordination with the Government through the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection) to work with civil society on programs targeting gender equality and women's empowerment, thereby ensuring women's participation in peacebuilding, governance, economic empowerment, and ending gender-based violence (GBV) across the country.

Most of their programs address issues related to women's political participation and leadership, economic empowerment, women, peace & security/humanitarian action, ending violence against women and girls, and gender-responsive planning and budgeting.

Following Liberia's brutal civil wars (1989-2003), the country faced deep structural fragility, weak institutions, destroyed infrastructure, widespread poverty, and entrenched gender inequality.

UN Women's presence was part of the broader UN support for stabilizing and rebuilding Liberia, through advancing gender equality, strengthening women's leadership and economic rights, preventing and responding to gender-based violence (GBV), and supporting compliance with international norms.

On Friday, July 18, 2025, the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection held a commemorative event at the EJS Ministerial Complex to celebrate the United Nations entity charged with working for gender equality, women empowerment and to advocate for the rights of women and girls, focusing on several issues, including violence against women and violence against LGBT people present in the West African nation.

Held under the theme "Young Enough to Transform, Old Enough to Deliver", the anniversary highlighted a variety of photographs that documented UN Women's evolution from a young organization with bold dreams to a trusted partner delivering real results for Liberian women and girls.

The event featured a compelling photographic exhibition that chronicles the UN entity's 15 years of advocating for women's rights in Liberia, showcasing the faces, moments, and milestones that have defined UN Women's impact across Liberia since its founding at UN Headquarters in New York in July 2010.

The inaugural ceremony welcomed Dr. Maxime Houinato, UN Women's Regional Director for West and Central Africa, who joined the celebration as a special guest, heads of media institutions, and an inspiring cross section of Liberian society including government leaders, UN partners, grassroots women's organizations, dynamic youth groups, and rural women whose lives have been transformed through UN Women's programs.

During the event, Dr. Maxime Houinato highlighted his experience with the UN, noting that in 1995, the world gathered in Beijing to determine the Beijing Platform for Action, which supports women and girls. After several years of implementing the platform, they emerged in 2010 with the idea of establishing a very strong global organization, and that's how UN Women came to be. To date, they have operated for 15 years and are gathering worldwide to celebrate what may have been their greatest achievement.

He said that although they have noticed that a lot of international instruments have been domesticated in the legislation of many countries in West Africa, especially countries like Liberia, which have laws to allow women to operate just like men, these laws have had their own difficulties in implementation.

"This anniversary is to look back at our 15 years to say what we have achieved in the 15 years that we worked together. And we are happy to see the Liberian community gather to help them think."

Also, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection Gbeme Horace Kollie, who organized the event, congratulated the UN group for 15 years of advocacy in Liberia.

She said that over the years, UN Women has driven change in numerous ways, including advocating globally to end violence against women and girls, championing women's leadership and participation in politics, peacemaking, and decision-making, and promoting economic empowerment through equal access to opportunities and resources, among others.

She added that their signature campaigns, such as He4She, Generation Equality, and Unite to End Violence Against Women, have inspired action, challenged norms, and mobilized people around the world, including in Liberia, to stand in solidarity for equality.

"Here in Liberia, UN Women's contributions have been both visible and impactful. They have played a pivotal role in shaping our progress on peacebuilding, governance, protection, and economic development. Women who were once marginalized now stand as leaders, decision-makers, and peacebuilders. Thanks to the consistent partnership and non-stop support from UN Women."

She revealed that since assuming her role as Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, and reflecting on the work of her predecessors, she can confidently affirm that their collaboration with UN Women has been nothing short of exceptional.

"I am proud to acknowledge and commend the strength and depth of this partnership, which has yielded real and lasting change. However, as we celebrate these achievements, we must recognize that the journey towards gender equality is far from complete. I commend UN Women for its tireless leadership and unwavering advocacy for the rights of women and girls everywhere. Your efforts here in Liberia remain vital to realizing the Sustainable Development Goals and building a society where all women and girls can thrive." She urged that the anniversary inspire all stakeholders, including governments and multilateral systems, to redouble their efforts to amplify women's voices, dismantle barriers, and create a future where every woman and girl has the opportunity to unleash her potential.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia International Organisations Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Following its debut at the EJS Ministerial Complex, the exhibition showcased banners of UN Women's first Country Representative to Liberia, Kathy Mangones, who served from 2012 to 2014, after having served as the UN Acting Resident Coordinator. She passed away on February 4th, 2024, in Nairobi, Kenya, while on official assignment for the UN. Also displayed was Robykeen Brown, a Program Associate of UN Women, who passed in 2022.

UN Women's Resident Coordinator Comfort Lamptey celebrated the occasion with all the guests. She was greeted and seen having side talks with those invited to grace the occasion. During her speech, she reaffirmed the organization's commitment to Liberia's development trajectory, further noting that the photographs tell a story of partnership, resilience, and unwavering dedication to a future where every woman and girl can thrive.

Meanwhile, UN Women is the United Nations entity for gender equality and women's empowerment, working to eliminate discrimination against women and girls, empower women, and achieve equality between women and men as partners and beneficiaries of development, human rights, humanitarian action, and peace and security.