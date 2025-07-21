Liberia: CIC to Drop 'Local Champion' Album July 23rd

Monrovia — After much anticipation, Liberia's RNB, Afropop, and Afrobeat artist, Cralorboi CIC, is expected to officially drop his groundbreaking new album, "LOCAL CHAMPION https://onerpm.link/LocalChampion"- a 14-track masterpiece which marks a significant milestone in CIC's unparalleled career, celebrating a decade of dominance in Liberian Music and his profound impact on the Liberian music industry.

From his humble beginnings on the streets of Monrovia to his current status as a household name and cultural icon, CIC has consistently delivered timeless music that resonates deeply with the Liberian people.

In an interview with FrontPage Africa, he asserted that "LOCAL CHAMPION" is more than just an album; it's both a triumphant celebration of his remarkable journey and a bold declaration that his reign is far from over.

According to him, the album is expected to take listeners on an emotional rollercoaster, weaving together stories of love, struggle, joy, pain, purpose, and identity. Standout tracks include the deeply personal and emotional "Heaven," dedicated to his future wife, and the socially conscious "Ayy Mehn," which bravely confronts issues of corruption and police brutality.

He assured his fans will also find themselves moving to the infectious rhythms of feel-good anthems like "Plearjay" and the highly anticipated "Congratulations."

He further said "LOCAL CHAMPION" boasts an impressive lineup of collaborations, featuring elite names such as Dremo, Lyrical Joe, and Stunn, further cementing the album's cross-border appeal and showcasing CIC's growing international influence.

"This album is a testament to my continuous growth, unwavering resilience, and authentic artistry. It showcases my evolution not only as a musician but also as a man, a leader, and a true voice for the people.

"With "LOCAL CHAMPION," CIC honors his roots, embraces every step of his extraordinary journey, and sets his sights on even greater heights," CIC added.