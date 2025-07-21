Liberia: President Boakai to Dedicate New Schools in Bong and Nimba Counties, Boosting Education Access and Quality

located in Gbarnga, Bong County, and Ganta, Nimba County--were built under the Ministry of Education's "Improving Results in Secondary Education (IRISE)" Project, with funding from the World Bank. The initiative aims to expand educational infrastructure and enhance learning outcomes, especially in rural and underserved areas.

According to a release from the Ministry of Education, the schools were constructed under Component 1 of the IRISE Project, which targets improved access and learning environments at the senior secondary level. Each campus is equipped with modern, furnished classrooms, fully functional science and computer labs, administrative offices, gender-sensitive sanitation facilities, clean water systems, perimeter fencing, and recreational spaces.

A third school, under construction in Kakata, Margibi County, is nearing completion and will be dedicated later this year.

"These new institutions will ease overcrowding in existing schools and promote inclusive, equitable education, with a particular emphasis on increasing girls' participation," the Ministry stated.

In line with President Boakai's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, both student enrollment and teacher recruitment at the new schools will be strictly merit-based. Only top-performing students from the respective counties will be admitted, while teachers will be selected based on qualifications and a rigorous vetting process.

The President's upcoming dedication of the facilities underscores his administration's commitment to investing in human capital and delivering long-term solutions to educational challenges.

The Ministry also praised the leadership of Education Minister Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah, whose drive for reform has prioritized inclusive access, improved infrastructure, and higher standards across Liberia's education system.

"The Ministry of Education remains steadfast in its mission to provide quality education for all, regardless of location or background," the statement added. "The collaboration with the World Bank continues to be instrumental in building a stronger, more resilient education system for the future of Liberia."