Liberia: Ugaal Launches 5-Year Plan to Strengthen Partnerships and Institutional Growth

Monrovia — The University of Ghana Alumni Association in Liberia (UGAAL) has officially launched a five-year strategic plan aimed at reinforcing its institutional foundation, cultivating strategic partnerships, and boosting its fundraising and sustainability capacity.

The plan was unveiled on Saturday, July 19, during a formal ceremony held at the RLJ Kendeja Resort along the Roberts International Airport highway. The event brought together more than 150 UGAAL members and invited guests.

Speaking at the event, UGAAL President Daniel Blamoh Nah reaffirmed his commitment to leading the successful implementation of the strategic goals outlined in the plan. He said the document is anchored on five key pillars designed to guide the association's growth and impact.

According to Nah, the first pillar focuses on a nationwide membership drive to engage all University of Ghana graduates residing in Liberia. As part of this effort, the association plans to upgrade its website and improve communication channels to enhance member engagement.

The second pillar aims to strengthen collaboration between UGAAL members both at home and in the diaspora. This will involve defining clear roles and responsibilities and introducing efficient systems to ensure stronger internal coordination and meaningful partnerships.

The third pillar is focused on academic collaboration. Through a formal memorandum of understanding, UGAAL plans to establish partnerships with institutions such as the University of Liberia under the University of Ghana's Institutional Development Drive. This initiative will support faculty training, mentorship programs, joint research, and knowledge exchange.

The fourth pillar outlines the implementation of regular educational programs, including workshops and lecture series. It also includes a welfare policy designed to support the well-being and professional development of members in both Liberia and Ghana.

The fifth and final pillar addresses long-term sustainability. Nah said the association will introduce transparent financial management systems and diversify its sources of funding to ensure operational efficiency and build sustainable revenue streams.

"Our plan is not just a document. It is a roadmap for our future and a statement of our shared commitment to progress, transparency, and meaningful service," Nah said.

Delivering the keynote address, Professor Edison D. Pajibo spoke on the topic, "Tragedy and Triumph of History: From Bloody Wars to Knowledge Wars in Building Strong Nations and Institutions." He reflected on the impact of Liberia's civil wars and emphasized the need for intellectual and institutional rebuilding through alumni associations like UGAAL.

He praised the University of Ghana for producing generations of leaders, scholars, and visionaries who are driving change across Africa. According to Professor Pajibo, institutions like UGAAL now bear the responsibility of waging "knowledge wars" to combat ignorance, rebuild institutions, and transform societies.

Also addressing the gathering, the University of Ghana's Director for Institutional Advancement reaffirmed the university's support for its alumni across the continent. She noted that the University of Ghana, since its founding in 1948, has remained committed to promoting academic excellence and development partnerships in Africa.