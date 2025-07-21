Liberia: South African Embassy Celebrates Nelson Mandela Day At JFK Pediatric Ward

Monrovia — The Embassy of South Africa in Liberia commemorated the 16th annual Nelson Mandela International Day with a celebration at the Pediatric Ward of the John F. Kennedy Medical Center (JFK) in Monrovia.

The event brought together medical professionals, diplomatic officials, corporate partners, and volunteers to honor the legacy of the late South African president and global icon Nelson Mandela.

The day was marked by donations of essential supplies and shared messages of unity and compassion.

South Africa's Ambassador to Liberia, Professor Iqbal Jhazbhay, led the celebration and extended gratitude to the medical staff at JFK, particularly Dr. Charles Oguni, Head of the Pediatric Ward, and his consulting team. He also thanked corporate partners AGL, Lonestar Cell MTN, and Gourmet House, along with the embassy's staff, for supporting the initiative.

Quoting Mandela, Ambassador Jhazbhay said, "It always seems impossible until it's done," in recognition of the commitment of healthcare workers serving vulnerable children. He emphasized Mandela's devotion to children and social justice, noting, "When asked what he missed when he was imprisoned, Mandela once replied, 'The voice of the children."'

The Ambassador highlighted the historical and cultural ties between South Africa and Liberia, recalling Nelson Mandela's 1961 visit to Monrovia, which he once referred to as the "Cape Town of West Africa."

He described Mandela Day as a platform to improve the lives of children and reaffirmed the embassy's commitment to continue supporting Liberia's pediatric health services.

As part of the day's activities, the Embassy donated cleaning supplies, food, and other essential materials to support both patients and caregivers. Ambassador Jhazbhay also announced a follow-up visit in September 2025 to assess ongoing needs and explore further collaboration.

He referenced ongoing discussions with WBHO, a South African construction firm involved in Liberia's largest investment project--an $800 million national railway and concentrator plant development. According to the Ambassador, tax revenues from the project are expected to double this year from $60 million to $120 million, potentially boosting healthcare investment, including facilities like JFK.

Mr. Remi Ayikou, Director of AGL, reaffirmed his company's commitment to Mandela Day and announced a return visit on September 25. "We are honored to participate in such a meaningful celebration.

As part of our solidarity policy, we'll continue engaging with the community," he said. AGL also provided meals for 14 mothers and children at the ward.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia South Africa Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

MTN Liberia's Corporate Communications Manager, Mr. C. Foday Emeh, described the gathering as a symbol of Mandela's dream for a united Africa. "This is a perfect representation of the Africa Mandela dreamed of--a rainbow continent. Today, we stand united as South Africans, Liberians, and our friends from Benin," he said.

Emeh also shared MTN's "Three Cs" approach to social impact: Children, Connectivity, and Continent--aimed at empowering children, expanding digital access, and advancing African unity.

Closing the ceremony, Mr. Stephen Ntsoane, First Secretary for Political Affairs at the South African Embassy, expressed appreciation to all participants and contributors for their roles in making the celebration a success.

Nelson Mandela Day, observed annually on July 18, is a global call to action honoring the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela through acts of service and humanitarianism.

Declared by the United Nations in 2009, the day was first officially celebrated in 2010. It encourages people around the world to dedicate 67 minutes of their time to community service, volunteerism, or social activism--symbolizing Mandela's 67 years of selfless public service and struggle for justice.