Africa: Liberia's Public Health Boss Joins Africa CDC Workshop On Mpox Vaccine Strategy in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa — The Director General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan, is leading a Liberian delegation to a high-level workshop organized by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) in Addis Ababa.

According to an NPHIL release, the workshop aims to develop a coordinated strategy for the Mpox vaccine campaign across the continent. Key areas of focus include assessing current vaccine supply, projecting future needs, and integrating research and development as a core component of outbreak response.

The meeting also seeks to advance Africa-led vaccine production by promoting scientific innovation and reducing external dependency--an effort seen as crucial to achieving long-term health sovereignty for the continent.

Dr. Nyan is joined by several senior health officials, including Dr. Philip Bemah, NPHIL's Director of Monitoring and Evaluation; Lasee Colee, Deputy Director for the Expanded Program on Immunization at Liberia's Ministry of Health; Jeremy Sesay of the World Health Organization; and Dr. Bakary Sonko, Africa CDC's Country Manager for Liberia.

The workshop comes amid growing concerns over Mpox outbreaks in parts of Africa, highlighting the urgency of collaborative and sustainable vaccine response strategies.