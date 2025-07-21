Africa: Liberia's Public Health Boss Joins Africa CDC Workshop On Mpox Vaccine Strategy in Addis Ababa

21 July 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Williametta Jabbah

Addis Ababa — The Director General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan, is leading a Liberian delegation to a high-level workshop organized by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) in Addis Ababa.

According to an NPHIL release, the workshop aims to develop a coordinated strategy for the Mpox vaccine campaign across the continent. Key areas of focus include assessing current vaccine supply, projecting future needs, and integrating research and development as a core component of outbreak response.

The meeting also seeks to advance Africa-led vaccine production by promoting scientific innovation and reducing external dependency--an effort seen as crucial to achieving long-term health sovereignty for the continent.

Dr. Nyan is joined by several senior health officials, including Dr. Philip Bemah, NPHIL's Director of Monitoring and Evaluation; Lasee Colee, Deputy Director for the Expanded Program on Immunization at Liberia's Ministry of Health; Jeremy Sesay of the World Health Organization; and Dr. Bakary Sonko, Africa CDC's Country Manager for Liberia.

The workshop comes amid growing concerns over Mpox outbreaks in parts of Africa, highlighting the urgency of collaborative and sustainable vaccine response strategies.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.