Africa: Cameroon Promoted to Billie Jean King Cup Africa Group III

Cameroon earned promotion to Billie Jean Kong Cup Africa Group III after finishing top of the Group IV tournament which closed in Kigali on Saturday, July 19.

The decisive playoff match saw Cameroon edge out Togo 2-1 to seal the group's top spot. Both nations had beaten Rwanda in their promotion playoff round, leaving Saturday's match between them to decide the winner of the tournament which was previously won by Algeria.

Cameroon accomplished their qualification mission with convincing wins in their singles matches which were enough to secure the promotion despite losing the doubles match.

First, Charnelle Fozo overpowered Ayawayi Dotse in two sets 6-2, 6-1 in the opening singles match before Karine Marion Job cemented Cameroon's unbeaten run by defeating Ami Diwiniga Grace Dougah 6-1, 6-1 in the second singles securing an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Although Togo managed to win in the doubles -- with Valentine Talaki and Ayawayi Dotse beating Cameroon's Serene Orphelia Nguimbis Ntove and Delisle Mananstop 6-3, 6-2 -- it was not enough to overturn the result.

"We came here with a mission and every player delivered when it mattered most. It's a great step for Cameroonian women's tennis," said Marion Job who didn't lose a single set throughout the campaign.

With the win, Cameroon will now compete in Africa Group III in 2026 while Togo will wait yet for next year to push for a promotion. They have finished in second place for the second time in a row in Kigali. In 2024, they lost qualification ticket to Algeria.

Meanwhile, Rwanda finished in third place, improving from a fifth-place finish in 2024.

Benin emerged fourth, followed by Senegal, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Lesotho, Sudan, Mozambique, Seychelles, and Congo Brazzaville.

This year's edition brought together 12 nations and marked the third consecutive year Rwanda hosting the Billie Jean King Cup Africa Group IV -- a tournament widely regarded as the premier women's team tennis event globally, structured in a group-stage format on the continent.