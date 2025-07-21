Nigeria: Ndume Praises Tinubu On Appointments, Urges Inclusion of South East

Former senate leader, Ali Ndume, has again praised President Bola Tinubu for his recent appointments to boards of key federal agencies.

The new appointees, announced over the weekend, include Muhammad Babangida, son of former military president Ibrahim Babangida, who has been appointed chairman of the revamped Bank of Agriculture.

Tinubu appointed 12 individuals from northern states to significant positions in federal agencies last May.

In a statement made available to journalists in Abuja over the weekend, Ndume commended Tinubu for taking the necessary steps to ease tension in the northern part of the country. He stated: "These appointments, along with those made last May when he appointed 12 key individuals from the North to significant positions, are indeed reassuring. They demonstrate that he is a responsive leader who listens to criticism and responds to legitimate concerns.

"These two sets of appointments will reassure the North, particularly its elders, that President Tinubu is not a leader who will deliberately pursue an agenda that alienates the region which supported him during the last general elections."

However, he urged Tinubu to consider the South East region in his forthcoming appointments to key federal agencies.

"The damaging narrative that the South East has been neglected and will not be considered in the distribution of patronage must not be allowed to persist," he asserted.

"It is even a violation of the Federal Character Principle, as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution, to deprive an entire region of adequate representation. This is a significant misstep that must be rectified. Every part of the country deserves a sense of belonging within a federation."

"While I commend Mr. President's commitment with these appointments, we remain hopeful that future nominations will reflect greater national inclusivity by accommodating more individuals from the South East."