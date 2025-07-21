Nigeria: Two Osun Senators Bolt Out of PDP Citing Irreconcilable Differences

Two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) serving senators from Osun State -- Senator Francis Fadahunsi (Osun East) and Senator Olubiyi Fadeyi (Osun Central) -- have formally resigned their membership of the party.

The resignations, submitted through separate letters dated July 12, 2025 and addressed to their respective ward chairmen, came amid deepening internal crises within the party following the 2023 general elections.

Senator Fadahunsi, who chairs the Senate Committee on Industry, cited "irreparable and irreconcilable differences" within the party, along with prolonged legal battles at the national level, as the reasons for his decision.

"I wish to formally notify you that I am resigning my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect, due to the irreparable, irreconcilable differences and protracted legal battles that have bedeviled the party at the national level after the 2023 general elections," his letter to the PDP Ward 4 chairman in Obokun local government area read.

Similarly, Senator Fadeyi, who chairs the Senate Committee on Environment, referenced factional divisions and ongoing court disputes within the party as the basis for his resignation.

"Irreconcilable differences and irreparable division that have emerged, and court cases and counter court cases in the last three years, which have created factions in the party at the national level," he wrote in a letter to the PDP Ward 3 chairman in Oke-Ejigbo.

Both senators emphasised that their decisions followed wide consultations with political associates, families and supporters.

The lawmakers have not yet announced their next political affiliation, though speculation is rife amid growing defections from the PDP to rival parties including the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The PDP, already grappling with internal strife and a shrinking political base, now faces intensified pressure as it loses two key voices in the National Assembly.