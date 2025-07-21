Nigeria: 2027 - Appointments Can't Buy Back North's Trust, ADC Tells Tinubu

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has told President Bola Tinubu that it is too late for him to buy back the trust of the North through appointments.

The party stated this while reacting to Tinubu's recent appointments which included Muhammad Babangida, son of former military president, Ibrahim Babangida and seven other northerners.

But the ADC described the appointments as a "desperate, cynical attempt to buy back the trust that he has spent over a year squandering, particularly in northern Nigeria."

In a statement by the party's national publicity secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC dismissed the appointments as "too little, too late."

He added, "You cannot marginalise a region for over 25 months and expect applause because you suddenly remembered on the 26th month that Nigeria is bigger than Lagos State."

According to the ADC, the appointments are nothing more than "political panic management," a frantic attempt to bandage the gaping wounds inflicted on northern Nigeria by over a year of calculated neglect, presidential arrogance and unprecedented nepotism.

"For over a year, this government turned a blind eye as bandits terrorised villages in the North, as our farmers abandoned their lands and as rural economies crumbled under the weight of poorly thought-out fuel subsidy removal," Abdullahi said.

"Now, under the rising heat of public discontent, and with the emergence of a formidable opposition coalition gaining traction in the North and across the country, President Tinubu suddenly remembers that there are Nigerians to appoint into positions outside his Lagos.

"Every major decision of this administration, from subsidy removal to a majority of the political appointments, had been taken without the North at the table. Now that the consequences of those decisions have become glaring, the president is doling out appointments as consolation prizes. But northerners as co-owners of our great federal republic know better than to be deceived by these token appointments. They see through President Tinubu's actions -- and can sense that this is not genuine. Tokenism is not inclusion, and symbolism is not governance," the ADC spokesman said.

The party concluded by urging the Tinubu administration to abandon what it described as "Bourdillon-style appeasement politics," and embrace real national inclusion through consultation, policy equity, and sincere federal character.

"You cannot patch a broken roof with press releases and photo-ops. And you certainly cannot restore the trust that you have lost with the public by pretending that titles are a substitute for genuine commitment to nation-building," it said.