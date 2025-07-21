Nigeria: Obi Committed to Nigeria's Challenges - Movement

Members of the Obidient Movement in Ebonyi State have said the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, remained one of the most qualified and committed personalities to tackle the challenges confronting Nigeria in 2027.

The declaration was made yesterday during an event in Abakaliki to mark Obi's 64th birthday.

The event, which wrapped up a week-long series of activities, featured donations to vulnerable groups, visits to motherless babies' homes, a leprosy centre and the distribution of free petrol to 100 motorcyclists.

A member of the National Advisory Committee of the Obidient Movement, Dr Ezeh Emmanuel Ezeh, described Obi as "an institution of hope".

He said the former Anambra governor embodied the character, competence, capacity, and compassion that the country desperately needs in its current economic and political state.