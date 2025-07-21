Nigeria: Please, Step Aside for Obi in 2027, Obidients Beg Atiku

...hold rallies in Abia to mark Obi's birthday

Supporters of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, popularly known as the 'Obidients', in Abia State, have urged former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to shelve his rumoured presidential ambition in 2027, and throw his weight behind Obi to pick the presidential ticket of the African American Congress, ADC.

They made the appeal during their mega rallies, yesterday, to mark Obi's 64 birthday.

The peaceful rally dubbed 'one million man-march for Obi' held simultaneously in Umuahia, the state capital, Aba, the commercial nerve centre, Ohafia and Uzuakoli towns respectively.

Addressing newsmen in Umuahia, Abia State Chairman of the Organising Committee and one of the Coordinators of the Obidients in the state, Dr Chibuzor Obiesili, appealed to Atiku to sacrifice his presidential ambition in support of Obi, who has the quick fix to Nigeria's challenges.

Obiesili acknowledged the efforts and contributions of the former Vice President to move Nigeria forward, but strongly appealed to him to take the back seat and support Obi's presidential bid.

He commended Atiku and other opposition figures for forming the coalition against President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid, but advised the coalition to cede its presidential ticket to the South.

On why the movement is rooting for Obi, he said the former Anambra State governor "has the pedigree, track record of integrity and national appeal.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We thank those behind the formation of the coalition. But we appeal that the coalition should consider Obi for its presidential ticket because he has the national appeal needed to uproot the ruling APC.

"We plead with Atiku to please step aside for Obi. Atiku has tried his best for Nigeria but his greatest sacrifice and gift to Nigeria will be to support Obi get the ADC presidential ticket in 2027 so that Nigeria can move forward. Nigeria needs an Obi for a quick fix, and in the interest of all. He has what is needed to pull Nigeria out of the woods!"

On the birthday rally, Obiesili said it was a voluntary action "for what Obi represents and stands for".

He said that Obi's consistent advocacy for the poor and oppressed masses of Nigeria had endeared him to many across party, religious and ethnic lines.

He said: "Obi has shown exemplary leadership. His lifestyle and passion for the masses are worth emulating. He is a man of character, integrity and compassion. That's why we are celebrating him.

"We haven't seen a politician in Nigeria today who is as clean and transparent as he . If one comes up tomorrow, we will also celebrate the person but for now, we haven't seen any."