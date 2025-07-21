Rwanda/Nigeria: CHAN 2024 - Nigeria to Play Buildup Game Against APR FC in Kigali

21 July 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

APR FC will play a friendly match against the Nigeria in a friendly match at Amahoro Stadium, on July 29.

The match is part of the Super Eagles' preparations for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) which will take place in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from August 2-30. After the match, they will travel to Zanzibar where their Group D matches will be played. The group also includes Senegal, Congo and Sudan.

Fresh from beating Gasogi United 4-1 in a pre-season friendly at Shyorongi training base on Sunday, APR will also use the friendly match as an opportunity to prepare for the new seasons during which they will play the CAF Champions League.

Nigeria joins the list of clubs that APR will play in the preseason. The club, under new coach Taleb Abderrahim, has lined up other international friendly fixtures against Simba SC and Azam FC of Tanzania, which could both take place in mid-August. Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa is also being considered among the fixtures.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.