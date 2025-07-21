Rwanda/Nigeria: CHAN 2024 - Nigeria to Play Buildup Game Against APR FC in Kigali

APR FC will play a friendly match against the Nigeria in a friendly match at Amahoro Stadium, on July 29.

The match is part of the Super Eagles' preparations for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) which will take place in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from August 2-30. After the match, they will travel to Zanzibar where their Group D matches will be played. The group also includes Senegal, Congo and Sudan.

Fresh from beating Gasogi United 4-1 in a pre-season friendly at Shyorongi training base on Sunday, APR will also use the friendly match as an opportunity to prepare for the new seasons during which they will play the CAF Champions League.

Nigeria joins the list of clubs that APR will play in the preseason. The club, under new coach Taleb Abderrahim, has lined up other international friendly fixtures against Simba SC and Azam FC of Tanzania, which could both take place in mid-August. Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa is also being considered among the fixtures.